Seoul vs Incheon United prediction, preview, team news and more | K League 1 2022

FC Seoul will host Incheon United at the World Cup Stadium in K League 1 on Saturday.

Seoul are one of South Korea’s heavyweights, having won the domestic top flight on six occasions and have been runner-ups five times. They have also won the FA Cup twice. However, their season so far has been patchy. After 17 matchdays, Seoul are in mid-table – in the seventh spot with 21 points – 18 shy of leaders Ulsan Hyundai.

Incheon Utd, who are three points behind Seoul, finished eighth out of 12 teams last season. They are yet to clinch the K League 1 title. Their best performance so far was in 2005 when they finished runners-up.

The Mariners seem to be on the right track this term. They are in fourth place with 27 points. They have proved to be a difficult obstacle this season, with many coaches deeming them as obstinate. However, their trip to Seoul does not seem to be an easy one, considering Seoul’s pedigree.

Seoul are aware Incheon will be coming in for disruption. The slightest distraction could open up breaches for the visitors.

Seoul vs Incheon United Head-to-Head

Both teams have clashed 16 times in the last five years. Seoul have recorded four victories to six for Incheon United. Five games have ended in draws.

Seoul form guide (all competitions): L-W-D-W-L.

Incheon form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-L-D.

Seoul vs Incheon United Team News

Seoul

Midfielder Yo-han Go and centre-forward Dong-won Ji have been sidelined due to Achilles tendon rupture and thigh injurr respectively. Midfielder Osmar and centre-forward Dong-jin Park will not play a part due to suspension.

Injured: Yo-han Go and Dong-won Ji.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: Osmar, Dong-jin Park.

Unavailable: None.

Incheon United

Centre-back Ban-suk Oh and midfielder Reum Yeo have been out of action due to injury. Midfielder Jun-yub Kim is suspended for card accumulation.

Injured: Ban-suk Oh and Reum Yeo.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: Jun-yub Kim.

Unavailable: None.

Seoul vs Incheon United Predicted Xls

Seoul (4-1-4-1): Yang Han-Been (GK), Yoon Jong-Gyu, Lee Sang-Min, Sung-yueng Ki, Lee Taeseok, Cho Ji-Hun, Cho Youngwook, Aleksandar Palocevic, Hwang In-beom, Jung Han-Min, Park Dong-jin.

Incheon United (3-4-3): Kim Dong-Heon, Kim Dong-Min, Kang Min-Soo, Harrison Delbridge, Min-Seong Kim, Elias Aguilar, Lee Myeong-Ju, Kang Yun-Gu, Stefan Mugosa, Hong SI-Hoo, Kim Do-Hyeok.

Seoul vs Incheon United Prediction

Seoul lost their last match at home and will look to avoid another setback before their fans. The game is a build-up to Seoul's Korean FA Cup quarterfinal clash with Busan Transportation.

Incheon hold a historic advantage over Seoul. The Mariners are sometimes referred to as Seoul's bogey team. Saturday will tell if that still holds.

Playing at home, Seoul are expected to come out on top. However, it could go the other way as well considering how confident Incheon are at the World Cup Stadium.

Prediction: Seoul 1-0 Incheon United.

