Seoul vs Jeonbuk Motors Prediction and Betting Tips | July 2nd 2025

Seoul will welcome Jeonbuk Motors to the Seoul World Cup Stadium in the Korean FA Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday. The hosts defeated third-tier side Daejeon Korail in the round of 16, while Jeonbuk overcame Daejeon Hana 3-2.
The capital club were unbeaten in their four games last month, recording two wins. They returned to winning ways after two draws with a 4-1 home triumph over Pohang Steelers last week. Jesse Lingard scored from the penalty spot, while Lucas Rodrigues, Marko Dugandžić, and Patryk Klimala were also on the scoresheet.
The visitors head into the match in great form and are unbeaten in all competitions since March. They met Gimcheon Sangmu in the K League 1 last week, and Andrea Compagno's brace helped them register a 2-1 away win.
Seoul vs Jeonbuk Motors Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have squared off 105 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 44 wins. The capital club have 33 wins and 28 games have ended in draws.
- They have met twice in the K League 1 this season. Jeonbuk are unbeaten in these meetings, recording an away win, and the reverse fixture last month ended in a 1-1 draw.
- Jeonbuk are unbeaten in their four Korean FA Cup games in this fixture, recording three wins.
- The hosts had conceded one goal apiece in four games across all competitions last month.
- The capital club have registered just one win in this fixture since 2017.
- The Dark Red Warriors have lost just one of their last 11 games in all competitions, with that loss registered at home in the K League 1 in May.
Seoul vs Jeonbuk Motors Prediction
The Dark Red Warriors registered their first home wins since March last week and will look to continue that form here. Notably, they are winless at home in this fixture since 2017, suffering three consecutive defeats, which is a cause for concern.
Jeonbuk are on a 19-game unbeaten streak in all competitions, recording 14 wins. They have won nine of their last 10 away games and are strong favorites.
Considering the visitors' impressive unbeaten streak and dominance in this fixture, we back Jeonbuk to record a comfortable win.
Prediction: Seoul 1-2 Jeonbuk Motors
Seoul vs Jeonbuk Motors Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Jeonbuk Motors to win
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes