Seoul vs Pohang Steelers Prediction and Betting Tips | June 29th 2025

Seoul will entertain Pohang Steelers at the Seoul World Cup Stadium in the K League 1 on Sunday. The capital club are seventh in the league table with 27 points. The Steelers are fourth in the league table and have a five-point lead over the capital club.

Ad

The hosts are unbeaten in their last three games. They played a second consecutive 1-1 draw last week as they were held to a stalemate by league leaders Jeonbuk. Ryu Jae-moon gave them the lead in the 24th minute, with Jesse Lingard providing the assist. Jeonbuk equalized late in the first half.

The visitors returned to winning ways after two games last week with a 2-1 home triumph over Jeju. Jorge Luiz scored in the 63rd minute, and Kim In-sung doubled their lead in stoppage time.

Ad

Trending

Seoul vs Pohang Steelers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have met 178 times in all competitions. They have contested these meetings closely, with the visitors having a narrow 64-61 lead in wins and 53 games ending in draws.

They last met in the reverse fixture in April and the Steelers recorded a 1-0 home win.

The capital club have won just one of their last nine games in this fixture.

The hosts have lost just one of their last 10 games in all competitions, with that loss registered at home in K League 1 against Jeju last month.

The visitors have won four of their last six games in all competitions. Notably, they have conceded one goal apiece in five games in that period.

The capital club are winless in their last six home games in the K League 1.

Ad

Seoul vs Pohang Steelers Prediction

The Dark Red Warriors have drawn their last two games and will look to return to winning ways here. Notably, they have scored and conceded one goal apiece in three of their last four league games.

The Steelers have lost just one of their last six games, with that loss registered away from home earlier this month. Notably, they are unbeaten in their last four away games in this fixture, though three have ended in draws.

Ad

Considering the current form of the two teams and recent history, a low-scoring draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Seoul 1-1 Pohang Steelers

Seoul vs Pohang Steelers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More