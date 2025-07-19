Seoul vs Ulsan Prediction and Betting Tips | July 20th 2025

Seoul will welcome Ulsan to the Seoul World Cup Stadium in a mid-table K League 1 clash on Sunday. Both teams have 30 points to their name, though the sixth-placed visitors have a game in hand.

The hosts saw their unbeaten streak across all competitions end after four games earlier this month as they suffered a 1-0 home loss to Jeonbuk Motors in the Korean FA Cup quarterfinals. They are unbeaten in their last four league games and registered a 4-1 home win over the Pohang Steelers last month.

The visitors have seen a drop in form and are winless in their last seven games, including defeats in the three group-stage games in the FIFA Club World Cup in June. They ended their losing streak after five games last week as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Daegu in the K League 1.

Seoul vs Ulsan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have crossed paths 174 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 68 wins. The capital club has 50 wins and 56 games have ended in draws.

They last met in the reverse fixture in April, which ended in a goalless draw.

The capital club have conceded one goal apiece in their last four league games.

The visitors have won just one of their last five league games, playing three draws.

The visitors are winless in this fixture since 2018, and their last away win in this fixture was registered in 2016.

Four of the last five meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals, with the hosts keeping clean sheets.

Seoul vs Ulsan Prediction

The Dark Red Warriors head into the match on a four-game unbeaten streak in the K League 1, though they have won just one of their last seven home games.

The Tigers are winless in all competitions since May, suffering five defeats in seven games. They have won just one of their last five K League 1 away games and will look to improve upon that record.

Considering the current form of the two teams and recent history, a low-scoring draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Seoul 1-1 Ulsan

Seoul vs Ulsan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

