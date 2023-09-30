Sepahan SC vs Al Ittihad Prediction and Betting Tips | October 2nd 2023

Al Ittihad return to action in the AFC Champions League when they visit the Naghsh-e-Jahan Stadium to face Sepahan SC on Monday.

The Iranian outfit head into the game on a run of three consecutive home victories and will be looking to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Sepahan were denied an opening-day victory in the 2023-24 AFC Champions League campaign as they played out a 2-2 draw with Al-Jawiya on September 18.

Prior to that, Jose Morais’ men kicked off the season with four wins in their first four games of the new Iranian top-flight campaign before suffering a 4-1 friendly loss against Zenit St. Petersburg.

After three consecutive games on the road, Sepahan now return home, where they are unbeaten in their last seven matches, picking up six wins and one draw since February’s 4-2 loss against Persepolis in the Hazfi Cup.

Elsewhere, Al Ittihad were held to a goalless draw by Al Fayha when the sides met in the Saudi Professional League on Friday.

Prior to that, Nuno Espírito Santo’s men were on a four-match winning streak, including a 3-0 victory over AGMK in their AFC Champions League Group C opener on September 18.

Al Ittihad will be backing themselves to return to winning ways on Monday as they head into the game unbeaten in their last nine away games, claiming eight wins and one draw since a 2-1 loss at Al Taawoun on May 3.

Sepahan SC vs Al Ittihad Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third-ever meeting between Sepahan and Al Ittihad, with the Saudi outfit winning their previous two encounters.

They first met in Group A of the AFC Champions League back in April 2016, when Al Ittihad picked up a 4-0 home victory, two weeks before claiming a 2-0 win at the Naghsh-e-Jahan Stadium.

Sepahan have won all but one of their last seven home matches, with a 1-1 draw against Malavan on April 24 being the exception.

Espírito Santo’s men are unbeaten in their last five away matches, picking up four wins and one draw since a 4-3 loss against Al Hilal on September 1.

Sepahan SC vs Al Ittihad Prediction

While Sepahan will be looking to arrest their slump, next up is the stern challenge of facing an opposing side who are unbeaten in their last nine away matches. Given the gulf in quality and experience between the two sides, we are backing Espirito Santo’s men to extend their winning streak over the hosts on Monday.

Prediction: Sepahan SC 1-3 Al Ittihad

Sepahan SC vs Al Ittihad Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Al Ittihad to win

Tip 2: First to score - Al Ittihad (The Saudi outfit have opened the scoring in eight of the last 10 games)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in six of the hosts’ last eight matches)