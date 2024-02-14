Sepahan vs Al Hilal Prediction and Betting Tips | February 15th 2024

Sepahan will invite Al Hilal to the Naghsh-e-Jahan Stadium in the first leg of the AFC Champions League round of 16 on Thursday.

The hosts finished second behind Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad in the Group C table, with three wins in six games. They will play just their second competitive match in 2024, and in their previous outing, they lost 1-0 to Shams Azar Qazvin in the Persian Gulf Pro League.

The visitors enjoyed an unbeaten run in the group stage of the competition, recording five wins in six games. They finished atop the Group D table with 16 points. They will also play their first competitive match this year, and in their previous outing, defeated Al Nassr 2-0 in the Riyadh Season Cup final last week.

They have enjoyed a 20-game winning run in all competitions, keeping 17 clean sheets, and are strong favorites. The hosts are back in the knockout stage for the first time since the 2011–12 campaign, when they were eliminated from the quarterfinals. The visitors, meanwhile, are the runners-up from the previous edition and will look to go all the way this time.

Sepahan vs Al Hilal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths four times in the AFC Champions League thus far, with all meetings coming in the group stage. The hosts have been the better side in these meetings, with a 2-1 lead in wins and one game ending in a draw.

Sepahan have suffered just one loss in their last five home games in the Champions League, recording three wins and keeping two clean sheets on the trot.

Al Hilal have enjoyed an unbeaten run in their travels across all competitions this term. They have won their last nine away games, keeping eight clean sheets.

Both teams scored 16 goals in six games during the group stage of the Champions League.

Sepahan vs Al Hilal Prediction

The Yellow Storm have suffered three consecutive losses, failing to score twice in that period, and will look to leave a better account of themselves in this match. They have enjoyed a good run at home recently, with five wins in their last six home games while keeping three clean sheets.

They are unbeaten in their two home meetings against the visitors, with a win and a draw. Nonetheless, their 3-2 triumph over Al Hilal in 2014 was their last win over a Saudi Arabian team in the Champions League. They have suffered eight losses in nine meetings against Saudi opponents since.

Al-Za'eem have been in impeccable form this season and head into the match on a 20-game winning streak. Their form continued in friendlies earlier this month, as they registered 4-3 and 2-0 wins in the Riyadh Season Cup over Inter Miami and Al Nassr.

Habib Al Watyan, who made one appearance in the group stage, picked up an ACL injury and faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines. Nonetheless, all key players have resumed training, and head coach Jorge Jesus is expected to field a strong starting XI.

Considering the contrast in form between the two teams, the visitors are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Sepahan 1-2 Al Hilal

Sepahan vs Al Hilal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Al Hilal to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Aleksandar Mitrovic to score or assist any time - Yes