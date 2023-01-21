Seraing vs Anderlecht Prediction and Betting Tips | January 22, 2023 

Seraing and Anderlecht will battle for three points in a Belgian Jupiler League matchday 22 fixture on Sunday (January 22).

Seraing are coming off a 3-2 defeat at Kortrijk on Wednesday. Vagner's brace was not enough for them to get anything out of the game, with Faiz Selemani scoring the winner for Kortrijk.

Anderlecht, meanwhile, fell to a 3-2 defeat against Waregem. Benito Raman scored a brace for them, but that was not enough as his side fell to a 3-2 defeat at home.

The defeat left the Purple & White in 12th spot, having garnered 24 points from 21 games. Seraing, meanwhile, remain rooted to the bottom of the standings with just 15 points and are five points away from safety.

Seraing vs Anderlecht Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have clashed on five previous occasions, with Anderlecht winning all of them.

Their most recent meeting in August 2022 saw Anderlecht claim a 3-1 home win.

Their last four meetings have produced at least three goals.

Anderlecht's last three away games have produced less than three goals.

Seraing have the worst home record in the league this season, having posted just two points from ten games. They also have the worst attack at home, with just four goals scored in front of their fans.

Seraing's last three games have seen both teams score.

Seraing vs Anderlecht Prediction

Anderlecht have struggled for consistency throughout the season but are still heavy favourites to triumph.

The hosts have been the poorest team in the league this term, especially in front of their fans, where they are yet to secure a win. A major cause for concern has been their lack of cutting edge in attack, scoring just four goals in ten games.

Anderlecht, meanwhile, are on a three-game winless run but will expect to secure a win over the league's worst side. However, nothing can be taken for granted, considering their struggle for form.

Prediction: Seraing 0-3 Anderlecht

Seraing vs Anderlecht Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Anderlecht to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Anderlecht to score 2+ goals

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Chelsea and Arsenal vs Man Utd! Click here

Poll : 0 votes