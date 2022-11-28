Serbia 3-3 Cameroon: 5 hits and flops as the Indomitable Lions make spectacular comeback to force a draw | 2022 FIFA World Cup

Cameroon fought back from two goals down to hold Serbia to a thrilling 3-3 draw in the 2022 FIFA World Cup today (November 28). The Group G encounter took place at the Al Janoub Stadium.

Jean-Charles Castelletto had given the Indomitable Lions an unlikely lead in the 29th minute off a corner. However, the Eagles fought back in first-half stoppage time.

Strahinja Pavlovic equalized by heading home Dusan Tadic's free-kick in 45+1' minute before Sergej Milinkovic-Savic scored to make it 2-1.

Aleksandar Mitrovic then joined the party early into the restart by rounding off a wonderful team move and the game seemed to be over for Cameroon.

However, the African side had other plans. They mounted a terrific response through Vincent Aboubakar and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to make it 3-3.

This will certainly go down as one of the best matches of the tournament in Qatar.

In their final game, though, Serbia will take on Switzerland knowing that only a victory would suffice in their bid to reach the round of 16. Meanwhile, Cameroon will take on mighty Brazil in a seemingly impossible task.

Here are the hits and flops from the riveting encounter between Cameroon and Serbia:

Hit: Vincent Aboubakar (Cameroon)

A lovely chipped goal and an assist for the former Porto star

One of the most underrated strikers of his generation, Vincent Aboubakar can be a ruthless forward on his day, and today was another example of that.

He came on as a substitute in the 55th minute for Martin Hongla. The former Porto hitman scored and assisted key goals for Cameroon which helped them earn a valuable point against Serbia.

He made it 3-2 with a lovely chip over the Serbian custodian Vanja Milinkovic-Savic in the 63rd minute. He then assisted Choupo-Moting's leveler with an equally brilliant pass.

Aboubakar is now the third all-time top-scorer in Cameroon's history with 34 goals, while it was also his ninth international strike of the calendar year.

Flop: Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia)

Too many chances wasted!

How can a player who scored a goal in a match be deemed a 'flop', you may wonder. Well, perhaps because Aleksandar Mitrovic missed far too many opportunities that might have easily handed Serbia the win.

The Fulham striker was guilty of missing two golden chances in the opening stanza alone. He smashed one close-range effort against the post before lashing it wide on another chance from range.

Mitrovic appeared to salvage himself with a goal after the break with a simple finish into an empty net to round off a superb team move. However, he then spurned a few more chances, much to Serbia's dismay.

Dusan Tadic found the 28-year-old in a good position inside the box in the 89th minute. However, the latter's first-time effort flew wide off the post before seeing a chipped effort saved in stoppage time.

Nine times out of 10, you'd expect him to bury all of those. However, alas, it just wasn't meant to be today as Mitrovic's wastefulness completely eclipsed his strike (and cost Serbia heavily).

Hit: Jean-Charles Castelleto (Cameroon)

A day to remember for the defender

It was a productive afternoon for the centre-back, who, like Aboubakar, bagged a goal and an assist on a historic day for the Indomitable Lions.

He put his side in front with a simple tap-in from a corner after running inside the D unmarked. He then set up Aboubakar in the second half with a terrific long ball.

That goal was also the Nantes defender's first in Cameroonian colors. He couldn't have picked a better occasion to open his international goalscoring account.

Flop: Bryan Mbeumo (Cameroon)

Another no-show from Mbeumo

Much like in their opening game loss to Switzerland, Cameroon's front three struggled for much of the game, and Bryan Mbeumo had another poor game.

The winger lost possession 21 times in the earlier match while mustering just one shot on target in 81 minutes of action. He was dispossessed on another 18 occasions today. Moreover, he didn't make a single effort on goal against Serbia from as many minutes of play.

He looked to be in no man's land on the right and offered nothing meaningful off the ball either. Mbeumo could now be dropped to the bench for their do-or-die clash against Brazil on December 2 following back-to-back stinkers.

Hit: Andrija Zivkovic (Serbia)

Cameroon v Serbia: Group G - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Andrija Zivkovic was the main creator for Serbia today. He bagged two assists and worked to devastating effect with Dusan Tadic. He regularly picked up the ball inside Cameroon's defensive third to unlock their backline.

He set up Milinkovic-Savic for his side's second of the afternoon with a pass from outside of the box for the Lazio man to fire home a wonderful goal.

Zivkovic then bagged his second assist in the 53rd minute by unselfishly squaring the ball for Mitrovic to make the easiest of finishes.

Among the more obscure names in the Eagles squad, the PAOK midfielder has seen a breakthrough year with the side in 2022. He continues to soar new heights with performances like the one he had today.

