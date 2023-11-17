Serbia U21 vs England U21 Prediction and Betting Tips | November 18th 2023

Serbia U21 and England U21 will trade tackles in a 2025 UEFA Euro Under-21 Championship qualifier at the TSC Arena on Saturday (November 18th).

The hosts claimed a 2-1 away victory over Northern Ireland in a qualifier last month. Vladimir Lucic broke the deadlock in the 15th minute while Ciaran McGukin leveled the game from the spot for Northern Ireland just past the hour mark. Milos Pantovic scored the match-winner in the 82nd minute.

England, meanwhile, fell to a 3-2 defeat away to Ukraine. Nazar Voloshyn and Oleg Ocheretko scored to give the Ukrainians a two-goal lead into the break. Noni Madueke and Charlie Cresswell scored for the Young Lions to seemingly share the spoils. However, Ilya Kvasnytsya scored a last-gasp match-winner in the fourth minute of injury time.

The defeat left Lee Carsley's side in second spot with six points to their name from three games. Serbia are third, also on six points.

Serbia U21 vs England U21 Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

England have won all previous four games against Serbia at this level.

Their most recent clash came in October 2023 when England ran riot in a 9-1 home win in the reverse fixture.

Four of Serbia's last six games have produced less than three goals.

England's defeat to Ukraine halted their eight-game winning run.

Four of England's last five games have produced over 2.5 goals.

Serbia U21 vs England U21 Prediction

England's winning run came to a crushing end last time out against Ukraine and Lee Carsley will be hoping his side can dust themselves off and get back on track. The defending Under-21 European champions are still on course to retain their title and the quality of players in their ranks means they are the favorites to claim maximum points here.

Serbia have lost all their previous games against England and were thrashed the last time both sides squared up last month. Ljubinko Drulovic will have to mastermind tactics to prevent a repeat, otherwise their quest to book their spot on the plane to Slovakia could be in danger.

We are tipping England to claim a comfortable win in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Serbia U21 1-3 England U21

Serbia U21 vs England U21 Betting Tips

Tip 1 - England U21 to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - England to score over 1.5 goals