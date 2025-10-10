Serbia vs Albania Prediction and Betting Tips | October 11th 2025

The action continues in Group K of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers as Serbia and Albania go head-to-head on Saturday. Both sides played out a goalless draw in March’s reverse fixture and will be looking to get the better of each other at the Dubocica Stadium.

Serbia were on the wrong end of a 5-0 hammering at the hands of England when the two nations squared off at the Rajko Mitic Stadium on September 9.

Dragan Stojkovic’s side kicked off their campaign with a goalless draw against Albania in March before picking up consecutive victories over Andorra and Latvia in their two subsequent matches.

With seven points from their four matches, Serbia are currently third in the Group K table, one point and one place behind Saturday’s hosts, albeit with one game in hand.

Meanwhile, Albania returned to winning ways in the World Cup qualifiers last time out when they held on to see out a 1-0 victory over Latvia at the Air Albania Stadium.

Before that, Sylvinho’s men suffered a 2-0 defeat against England in their group curtain-raiser on March 21 before picking up one win and two draws from their three subsequent matches.

While Albania will look to maintain this fine run of results, they will need to be at their best at the Dubocica Stadium, having failed to win any of their two away matches in the qualifiers (1L, 1D).

Serbia vs Albania Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Serbia and Albania have met on three different occasions in the past, with both nations claiming one win each since their first encounter in October 2014.

Serbia are unbeaten in seven of their last eight matches across all competitions, picking up three wins and four draws since November 2024.

Albania are unbeaten in their most recent five matches, picking up three wins and two draws since March’s 2-0 loss against England.

Serbia have lost just one of their last six competitive home games while picking up three wins and two draws since September 2024.

Serbia vs Albania Prediction

With just one point separating Serbia and Albania in the table, Saturday’s game could prove pivotal in their push for a place in the World Cup, and we expect both nations to go all out at the Dubocica Stadium.

Home advantage gives Stojkovic’s men an extra edge and we fancy them to come away with the desired result, albeit by the odd goal.

Prediction: Serbia 2-1 Albania

Serbia vs Albania Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Serbia to win

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in five of Serbia’s last six games)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in nine of the hosts’ last 10 matches)

