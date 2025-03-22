Serbia vs Austria Prediction and Betting Tips | March 23rd 2025

Serbia will welcome Austria to the Rajko Mitić Stadium in the second leg of the UEFA Nations League playoffs on Sunday. They met for the first time in the Nations League in Vienna on Thursday and played out a 1-1 draw.

Ad

It was the third consecutive draw for the hosts and the second consecutive 1-1 draw for Das Team. Michael Gregoritsch scored his 19th goal for the national team in the first half, with Marko Arnautović providing the assist. Lazar Samardžić equalized for the Eagles in the 61st minute, scoring his first goal for the national team.

The hosts were promoted to League A in the previous edition and will look to retain their top-division status here. Das Team, meanwhile, were demoted to League B and need a win to return to the top division.

Ad

Trending

Serbia vs Austria Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths six times in all competitions, with four meetings taking place in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The hosts have a narrow 3-2 lead in wins and one meeting has ended in a draw.

Four of the six meetings between them have ended in draws.

The Eagles have won just one of their last 10 competitive games and have failed to score in six games in that period.

Austria have won six of their last 10 away games in the Nations League.

Serbia are unbeaten in their last five home games in the Nations League, recording three wins. They have kept clean sheets in their last three home games.

The hosts had the worst goalscoring record in the league phase of the competition in League A, scoring three goals in six games. They had a decent defensive record, conceding six goals.

Ad

Serbia vs Austria Prediction

The Eagles are winless in their last four games, failing to score in two while conceding five goals. They have a good recent home record in the Nations League, winning four of the last seven games and will look to build on that form.

Nikola Milenkovic, Strahinja Pavlovic, Andrija Živkovic, and Aleksa Terzic are back from suspensions and their presence will boost the hosts' squad for this match.

Ad

Das Team extended their unbeaten streak in the Nations League to five games on Thursday and will look to continue that form. Notably, they have won just one of their last five away games in the competition, suffering three defeats.

Konrad Laimer is back from a suspension and is at Ralf Rangnick's disposal for the match. David Alaba played for the first time since November 2023 in the first leg and is expected to retain his place in the starting XI.

Ad

The two teams are expected to play another closely contested match, and the visitors should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Serbia 1-2 Austria

Serbia vs Austria Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Austria to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback