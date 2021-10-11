Serbia vs Azerbaijan prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers 

Serbia will host Azerbaijan at the Stadio Rajko Mitic in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a narrow 1-0 away victory over Luxembourg on Saturday. Fiorentina forward Dusan Vlahovic scored the match-winner midway through the second half.

Azerbaijan suffered a 3-0 home defeat to the Republic of Ireland on the same day. Callum Robinson scored a first-half brace to guide the visitors to all three points.

The defeat left Milli komanda rooted to the bottom of the table in Group A, with just one point garnered from six matches. Serbia currently lead the way at the summit on 14 points, one point ahead of Portugal having played one game more.

Serbia vs Azerbaijan Head-to-Head

This will be the fifth meeting between the two sides and Serbia were victorious in all four previous fixtures.

Their most recent meeting came in March when Aleksandar Mitrovic scored a brace to give Serbia a 2-1 away victory in the first leg.

Azerbaijan are currently on a five-game winless run while the home side have gone four matches without defeat since falling to a 1-0 friendly defeat to Japan in June.

Serbia form guide: W-D-W-W-L

Azerbaijan form guide: L-L-D-L-L

Serbia vs Azerbaijan Team News

Serbia

There are no injuries or suspension concerns for the home side.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Azerbaijan

Coach Gianni De Biasi called up 24 players to dispute October's qualifier against Serbia.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Serbia vs Azerbaijan Predicted XI

Serbia Predicted XI (3-4-3): Predrag Rajkovic (GK); Milos Veljkovic, Matija Nastasic, Strahinja Pavlovic; Filip Kostic, Nemanja Gudelj, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Filip Djuricic; Dusan Tadic, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Dusan Vlahovic

Azerbaijan Predicted XI (4-3-3): Shahrudin Mahammadaliyev (GK); Anton Krivotsyuk, Maksim Medvedev, Hojjat Haghverdi, Abbas Huseynov; Emin Makhmudov, Gara Garayev, Toral Bayramov; Namik Alasgkarov, Mahir Emreli, Filip Ozobic

Serbia vs Azerbaijan Prediction

Serbia are heavy favorites for the game and will be looking to maintain their position at the summit with another win on home turf.

Also Read

Azerbaijan simply do not have the quality to match the Eagles and will likely be deployed in a compact system to catch their hosts on the counter. Barring an unlikely upset, there should be only one winner here and we are backing Serbia to triumph comfortably.

Prediction: Serbia 2-0 Azerbaijan

Edited by Peter P