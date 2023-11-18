Serbia vs Bulgaria Prediction and Betting Tips | November 19th 2023

Serbia will invite Bulgaria to the Gradski stadion Dubočica in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers on Sunday, as they look to ensure their qualification into the main event.

The hosts just need to avoid defeat in their final match of the qualification campaign to finish second in Group G behind Hungary. In their previous outing, Aleksandar Mitrović's brace and Dušan Tadić's 77th-minute strike helped them register a crucial 3-1 win over Montenegro.

They played Belgium in a friendly on Thursday, suffering a 1-0 loss. Mitrović, Tadic, Filip Kostić, and Saša Lukić started from the bench in that match and are likely to get the nod to start here.

The visitors were held to a 2-2 draw by Hungary on Thursday. Both teams had a player sent off in that match and it was Aleks Petkov's own goal in injury time that denied Bulgaria their first win of the qualifying campaign.

Serbia vs Bulgaria Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths just thrice in all competitions, with two of the meetings being friendlies. The hosts have an unbeaten record against the visitors, recording two wins and one game ending in a draw.

The two played out a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture in June, as Darko Lazović's injury-time strike canceled out Kiril Despodov's opener.

Two of the three meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals. The hosts have outscored the visitors 8-2 in these meetings.

Serbia have lost just three of their last 15 home games in all competitions, recording 10 wins.

Bulgaria are winless in their last 10 games in all competitions, suffering seven defeats.

The visitors have lost their last nine away games in European qualifiers.

The hosts have outscored the visitors 13-5 in seven games in the qualifiers thus far.

Serbia vs Bulgaria Prediction

The Eagles have suffered three defeats in their last five games while recording two wins. They have fared a little better at home, with three wins in their last four games. In their only home meetings against Bulgaria thus far, they registered a 6-1 win in 2008.

They need just one point from the match to ensure they finish second in the Group D table. Montenegro have 11 points to their name and will only earn a place in the main event if they beat Hungary on Sunday and Serbia lose to Bulgaria.

Lavovete head into the match on a 10-game winless run, suffering four losses in their last five games. They are winless in their last nine away games in European qualifiers, failing to score five times in that period.

The visitors have endured a winless run in the qualifiers thus far and are winless in three meetings against the hosts. With that in mind and considering the current form of the two teams, a narrow win for the hosts seems to be on the cards.

Prediction: Serbia 2-1 Bulgaria

Serbia vs Bulgaria Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Serbia to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Aleksandar Mitrović to score or assist any time - Yes