Serbia vs England Head-to-Head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 7 of UEFA Euro 2024

England begin their UEFA Euro 2024 campaign with a Group C encounter this weekend as they take on an impressive Serbia side in an important clash at the Veltins Arena on Sunday. England have been impressive over the past year and are the favorites going into this game.

Serbia can pack a punch on their day and cannot be taken lightly in a major international tournament. With the likes of Aleksandar Mitrovic and Dusan Tadic in their ranks, the Serbians are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset in the competition.

England are an exceptional team on paper and are favored to do well at the tournament. Jude Bellingham has emerged as one of Europe's best players over the past year and will look to strike a partnership with the prolific Harry Kane as the Three Lions aim to end their drought at the Euros.

Serbia vs England Head-to-Head stats

England have a good historical record against Serbia and have won the only game that has been played between the two teams. Serbia have never defeated England on the international stage and will look to create history this weekend.

The only game played between the two teams took place in 2003 and ended in a 2-1 victory for England. Serbia have grown in stature over the past decade and will likely give a better account of themselves on Sunday.

Serbia form guide: W-L-W-L-D

England form guide: L-W-D-L-D

Serbia vs England: Numbers you need to know before their UEFA Euro 2024 encounter

Harry Kane has been exceptional for England

Harry Kane has scored 12 goals in his last three major international tournaments, with eight World Cup goals and four strikes at the Euros. No other player from Europe has exceeded this tally on the international stage during this period.

Serbia head coach Dragan Stojkovic enjoyed a stellar playing career with his country and has made seven appearances at the Euros. Stojkovic featured in the 1984 and 2000 editions of the tournament with Yugoslavia and scored one goal.

England are playing in the 11th UEFA European championship. They have played a total of 38 games in the competition without winning a single edition of the tournament - the most by any team in the tournament without securing the title.

Serbia have qualified for a UEFA Euro tournament as an independent nation for the first time. They have competed in the tournament as Yugoslavia on five previous occasions.