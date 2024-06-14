Serbia vs England Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th June 2024

UEFA Euro 2024 is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Serbia lock horns with Gareth Southgate's England side in a crucial encounter at the Veltins Arena on Sunday. England are the better team on paper and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Serbia vs England Preview

England finished at the top of Group C in the UEFA Euro qualification standings and have been in excellent form over the past year. The Three Lions slumped to a shock 1-0 defeat in their previous game against Iceland and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Serbia, on the other hand, finished second in the group in their qualification campaign and have been inconsistent in recent months. The Balkan outfit eased past Sweden by a 3-0 scoreline last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Serbia vs England Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Serbia have a surprisingly impressive historical record against England and have won six out of the 15 matches between the two teams, as opposed to England's four victories.

England are unbeaten in their last six matches against Serbia and Yugoslavia and have won each of their last four such games on the international stage.

Serbia have qualified for a UEFA Euro tournament for the first time as an independent nation - they have participated in the competition as Yugoslavia on five occasions in the past.

Serbia's most recent appearance in a UEFA Euro tournament witnessed them qualify for the quarterfinals before losing to the Netherlands by a 6-1 scoreline.

Serbia scored a total of five headers out of their 15 goals during their UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying campaign - a higher percentage than any other team in the qualifying campaign.

Serbia vs England Prediction

England have an excellent squad at their disposal but have flattered to deceive in recent weeks. Attacking stars Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Serbia have been impressive in their qualifying campaign but will be up against a formidable opponent on Sunday. England are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Serbia 1-3 England

Serbia vs England Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - England to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: England to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Bukayo Saka to score - Yes