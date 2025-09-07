Serbia vs England Prediction and Betting Tips | September 9 2025

Serbia welcome England to the Rajko Mitic Stadium in Belgrade for a 2026 World Cup qualifier this Tuesday.

Serbia are currently in 2nd place in Group K, five points behind England, who are top of the group, albeit with one more game played.

With both teams winning their matches at the weekend, this game will be pivotal in deciding who qualifies automatically for next summer's tournament in North America.

So who will come out on top in Belgrade?

Serbia vs England Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There has only been one previous meeting between Serbia and England. That game came in the group stage of Euro 2024, and saw England run out 1-0 winners thanks to Jude Bellingham's first half header.

Like England, Serbia have yet to lose a match in this qualifying group, and they edged past Latvia this past weekend. They have dropped points, though, drawing 0-0 in Albania in June.

England have won three out of three thus far in qualifying. However, their 2-0 win over Andorra at the weekend was stodgy to say the least, and left many fans disappointed.

Unsurprisingly, Harry Kane sits at the top of this group's scoring charts, with three goals to his name. However, Serbia's Aleksandar Mitrovic has also scored three goals, in one less game than the Bayern Munich star.

Serbia have not lost at home in their past seven matches, their last defeat in Belgrade coming at the hands of Hungary just over two years ago.

England vs Serbia Prediction

This almost certainly promises to be the toughest test of Thomas Tuchel's reign as England manager, and the signs are ominous.

Not only do Serbia have a solid home record, but they also pushed England hard at Euro 2024, and the Three Lions have looked stodgy at best in 2025.

With that said, England will always be tough to beat, even in a potentially intimidating atmosphere. On paper, they are still a far superior team to Serbia.

However, it feels impossible to fully trust Tuchel's side right now, meaning a draw - which would still suit England in terms of qualifying - feels likely.

Prediction: Serbia 1-1 England

Serbia vs England Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Draw.

Tip 2: Game to feature fewer than 2.5 goals - Yes (Only one of England's four qualifying games has featured more than 2.5 goals).

Tip 3: Harry Kane to score for England - Yes (Kane has three goals thus far in qualifying and rarely goes through an international break without scoring).

