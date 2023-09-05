Serbia vs Hungary Prediction and Betting Tips | September 7th 2023

Serbia and Hungary go head-to-head at the Red Star Stadium in Group G of the 2024 European Champions qualifiers on Thursday.

Both sides have enjoyed an unbeaten qualifying journey so far and are currently level on seven points at the top of the table.

Serbia saw their 100% record in the Euro 2024 qualifiers come to an end as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Bulgaria on June 20.

Stojkovic’s men were previously on a run of four consecutive victories, including wins over Lithuania and Montenegro in the European Championship qualifiers.

Serbia now return home, where they are on a four-match winning streak, scoring 13 goals and conceding four since a 1-0 loss against Norway.

Elsewhere, Hungary returned to winning ways in style as they saw off Lithuania 2-0 when the sides met at the Puskás Aréna Park last time out.

Prior to that, Marco Rossi’s men kicked off the qualifiers with a 3-0 victory over Bulgaria in the Group G opener on March 27, three months before playing out a goalless draw with Montenegro.

With seven points from a possible nine, Hungary are currently first in Group G, only above Thursday’s hosts on goal difference.

Serbia vs Hungary Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The result have been split right down the middle in this fixture, with Serbia and Hungary picking up one win in their previous three meetings.

Hungary are currently on a six-match unbeaten run, picking up four wins and two draws since a 2-0 loss against Italy in the Nations League last September.

Serbia have won all but one of their last five matches across all competitions, with June's draw against Bulgaria being the exception.

Rossi’s men are unbeaten in four consecutive away matches and have lost just one of their last eight games on the road since October 2021.

Serbia vs Hungary Prediction

Serbia and Hungary have both enjoyed a solid qualifying campaign and we predict an end-to-end affair at the Red Star Stadium. Serbia are currently on a run of four wins in their last five home matches and we fancy them claiming all three points in this one.

Prediction: Serbia 2-1 Hungary

Serbia vs Hungary Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Serbia to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of Serbia’s last seven matches)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in eight of the hosts’ last 10 games)