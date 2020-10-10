Serbia vs Hungary prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of the UEFA Nations League returns with another set of League B fixtures this weekend as Serbia take on Hungary in an important game on Sunday. Both teams have endured mixed starts to their campaigns and will want to return to winning ways in this game.

Hungary have managed one victory in the UEFA Nations League so far and are currently only behind Russia in Group 3. The Hungarians managed an excellent 3-1 victory against Bulgaria this week and will be confident going into this game.

Serbia, on the other hand, have been underwhelming at best in the UEFA Nations League and will need to get their campaign back on track against Hungary. The Serbians picked up a 2-1 victory against a formidable Norway side earlier this week and can trouble Hungary in this game.

Serbia vs Hungary Head-to-Head

Hungary and Serbia have surprisingly played only one official fixture since the turn of the century. Hungary recorded a 2-1 victory in their previous meeting and will want to repeat the feat in this game.

Serbia will be a resurgent side after their victory against Norway and will want to prove a point this weekend. The Serbians have a host of attacking players and will look to take the game to their Hungarian opponents.

Serbia form guide: W-D-L-D-W

Hungary form guide: W-L-W-L-L

Serbia vs Hungary Team News

Aleksandar Kolarov is suspended for this game

Serbia

Serbia captain Aleksandar Kolarov will serve a one-game suspension against Hungary after being sent off in a 0-0 stalemate against Turkey. The Serbians have a strong attacking line-up and will need to win this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Aleksandar Kolarov

Adam Szalai is an important player for Hungary

Hungary

Hungary are likely to make a few changes into their line-up and will field Adam Szalai against Serbia. The Magyars have been in excellent form and can potentially win this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Serbia vs Hungary Predicted XI

Serbia Predicted XI (4-1-3-2): Marko Dmitrovic; Nikola Milenkovic, Nikola Maksimovic, Stefan Mitrovic, Milos Veljkovic; Nemanja Gudelj; Adam Ljajic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Dusan Tadic; Aleksandar Mitrovic, Luka Jovic

Hungary Predicted XI (3-4-3): Peter Gulacsi; Attila Szalai, Adam Lang, Willi Orban; Loic Nego, Adam Nagy, Daniel Gazdag, Szilveszter Hangya; Roland Sallai, Nemanja Nikolic, Adam Szalai

Serbia vs Hungary Prediction

Serbia are yet to win in this edition of the UEFA Nations League and will relly on the likes of Dusan Tadic and Aleksandr Mitrovic to pull them across the finish line in this game. The Serbians are in desperate need of a victory and will have to be at their best in this game.

Hungary have been excellent over the past month and can potentially win this game. The Magyars pose a significant threat on the counter and will be confident ahead of this game.

Prediction: Serbia 1-1 Hungary

