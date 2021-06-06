Serbia vs Jamaica prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2021 

Serbia will trade tackles with Jamaica at the Miki Stadium in an international friendly fixture on Monday.

Serbia come into this game on the back of a 2-1 World Cup qualifying victory over Azerbaijan. Aleksandar Mitrovic scored a brace to give the Serbs the victory.

Jamaica were on the wrong end of a 4-1 defeat to the USA in March. Sebastian Lietget scored a late brace for the USMNT after Jamal Lowe had halved the deficit with his 70th-minute strike.

Serbia have two friendlies to play in this international window. Meanwhile, Jamaica will use the game as their final preparatory fixture before kickstarting their Gold Cup campaign in July.

The June friendlies are now official:



KIRIN CHALLENGE CUP 2021



Serbia vs Jamaica

Monday, 7 June 2021

16:00 (in Japan local time)

Miki Athletic Stadium, Hyogo, Japan



Japan vs Serbia

Friday, 11 June 2021

19:25 (in Japan local time)

Noevir Stadium Kobe, Kobe, Japan pic.twitter.com/w9seeDbAzu — Serbian Football (@SerbianFooty) May 13, 2021

Serbia vs Jamaica Head-to-Head

This will be only the second fixture between the sides. Serbia won their sole meeting in a May 2014 friendly. Dusan Tadic and Aleksandar Kolarov scored first-half goals to give the Eagles a 2-1 victory.

Serbia are currently on a seven-game unbeaten run, with four games in this sequence ending in a draw. Jamaica have lost just two of their last 10 games.

Serbia form guide: W-D-W-D-D

Jamaica form guide: L-W-L-W-D

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano’s Transfer Roundup: Update on Lionel Messi’s contract, Chelsea’s plan for the summer and more

Serbia vs Jamaica Team News

Serbia

Mitrovic, Dusan Vlahovic and Filip Duricic are among the players who will miss the game through injuries. There are no suspension concerns for coach Dragan Stojkovic.

Injuries: Alexandar Mitrovic, Dusan Vlahovic, Filip Duricic, Andrija Zivkovic, Darko Lazovic

Suspension: None

Jamaica

Coach Theodore Whitmore called up 32 players for the upcoming friendlies.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Boyz pick up pace ahead of Serbia friendly//Arigato goziaimasu!



(Via Jamaica Observer) https://t.co/flGPZNxADh — Dennis G Jones (@dennisgjones) June 5, 2021

Serbia vs Jamaica Predicted XI

Serbia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Predrag Rajkovic; Stefan Mitrovic, Uros Spajic, Strahinha Pavlovic, Marko Petkovic; Nemanja Maksimovic, Nemanja Gudelj, Marko Grujic; Milan Makaric, Dejan Joveljic, Nemanja Jovic

Jamaica Predicted XI (4-3-3): Andre Blake; Kemar Lawrence, Adrian Mariappa, Michael Hector, Damion Lowe; Kevon Lambert, Kemal Malcolm, Lamar Walker; Shamar Nicholson, Cory Burke, Javon East

Serbia vs Jamaica Prediction

The absence of several key players could rob Serbia of some bite, particularly in attack. However, there are still several proven winners within their ranks.

Games involving Jamaica tend to be open affairs and we are predicting a narrow victory for Serbia, with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction Serbia 2-1 Jamaica

Also Read: Six greatest players who never received an international cap

Kindly help Sportskeeda's Football section improve. Take a 30-second survey now.

Edited by Peter P