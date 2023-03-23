Serbia vs Lithuania Prediction and Betting Tips | March 24, 2023 

Serbia host Lithuania at the Stadium Rajko Mitic on Friday (March 24) in the opening game of their 2024 European Championship qualifiers.

The hosts narrowly missed out on the last edition of the European Championship, finishing third in their group before going on to lose on penalties to Scotland in the playoff final. Their failure to secure continental football prompted the exit of head coach Ljubiša Tumbakovic, with Dragan Stojković coming in as a replacement in 2021.

Serbia have failed to qualify for the last five editions of the European Championship, last appearing in the continental showpiece in 2000 and will be desperate to end that streak next year.

Lithuania, meanwhile, endured a far more wretched qualification campaign than their opponents in 2019. They finished rock-bottom in their group after picking up just one point from an obtainable 24. The visitors are set to begin life under new coach Edgaras Jankauskas this weekend and will look to kick things off on a positive note.

The visitors will look to return to winning ways and target their first European Championship appearance.

Serbia vs Lithuania Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been eight meetings between Serbia and Lithuania. The hosts have won seven of those games, while the visitors have won once.

The hosts have won their last four games in the fixture.

The visitors have never kept a clean sheet in thr fixture.

Serbia are without a clean sheet in their last five games across competitions.

Lithuania have won just one of their last 13 away games across competitions, a run dating back to March 2021.

The Eagles are ranked 29th in the latest FIFA rankings and sit 115 places above their weekend opponents.

Serbia vs Lithuania Prediction

Serbia's latest result ended a three-game winless streak. They have been very solid at home in recent years.

Lithuania, meanwhile, are on a three-game losing streak and are without a win in their last nine games across competitions. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two nations should see the hosts win this one.

Prediction: Serbia 3-1 Lithuania

Serbia vs Lithuania Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Serbia

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last six games between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in four of their last five matchups.)

