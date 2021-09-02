Serbia vs Luxembourg prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers 

Serbia and Luxembourg will trade tackles at the Stadion Rajko Mitic in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Saturday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 4-0 victory over guest participants Qatar in a friendly clash on Wednesday night. Luka Jovic, Dusan Vlahovic and Nikola Milenkovic were all among the goals for Serbia along with a Qatari own goal by Boualem Khoukhi.

Luxembourg picked up a morale-boosting 2-1 victory over Azerbaijan in a FIFA World Cup qualifier on the same night. Mica Pinto and Gerson Rodrigues scored first-half goals to give the Red Lions all three points on home turf.

That victory helped them climb up to third in the table with six points picked up from three matches. Serbia are in second spot in Group A with seven points garnered from three games.

Serbia vs Luxembourg Head-to-Head

This will be the third meeting between the two sides and Serbia were victorious on each of the previous two occasions.

Their last meeting came in a Euro 2020 qualifier when an Aleksandar Mitrovic brace helped Serbia pick up a 3-2 victory on home turf in November 2019.

Luxembourg's victory over Azerbaijan halted a run of three consecutive defeats. Serbia have lost just one of their last 10 matches.

Serbia form guide: W-L-D-W-D

Luxembourg form guide: W-L-L-L-W

Serbia vs Luxembourg Team News

Serbia

Coach Dragan Stojkovic called up 31 players for the friendly against Qatar as well the qualifiers against Luxembourg and Republic of Ireland.

The squad is headlined by proven players including Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Dusan Tadic.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Luxembourg

Coach Luc Holtz called up 25 players to his latest international squad. He is likely to stick to a winning formula by fielding the same XI that triumphed over Azerbaijan. However, he might have to do it without the services of Mica Pinto who was inju after a duel in the last match.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Mica Pinto

Suspension: None

Serbia vs Luxembourg Predicted XI

Serbia Predicted XI (3-4-3): Predrag Rajkovic (GK); Nikola Milenkovic, Matija Nastacic, Strahinja Pavlovic; Veljko Birmancevic, Nemanja Gudelj, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Darko Lazovic; Luka Jovic, Dusan Vlahovic, Aleksandar Mitrovic

Luxembourg Predicted XI (3-4-3): Anthony Moris (GK); Enes Mahmutovic, Laurent Jans, Dirk Carlson; Eric Veiga, Leandro Martins, Martins Perreira, Olivier Thill; Sebastian Thill, Danel Sinani, Gerson Rodrigues

Serbia vs Luxembourg Prediction

Serbia and the overwhelming favorites to triumph on home turf and have way too much quality for Luxembourg to match.

With proven performers like Mitrovic, Vlahovic and Milenkovic-Savic available to Stojkovic, the Eagles should cruise to all three points. We are predicting a comfortable victory for the hosts in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Serbia 3-0 Luxembourg

Edited by Shardul Sant