Serbia vs Montenegro Prediction and Betting Tips | October 17, 2023

Serbia entertain Montenegro at the Red Star Stadium in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers on Tuesday (October 17).

The hosts dropped to second place in Group G following a 2-1 loss at Hungary on Saturday. All three goals came in the first half, with Strahinja Pavlovic's 33rd-minute equaliser getting cancelled out by Roland Sallai just one minute later.

Montenegro, meanwhile, beat Lebanon 3-2 in a friendly on Thursday. Edvin Kuc bagged a first-half brace. Milutin Osmajic's 69th-minute strike restored their two-goal lead before Ali Tneich pulled one back 10 minutes from time.

Montenegro are unbeaten in three qualifiers and trail Serbia by two points in the group. They also have a game in hand and will move to second place with a win.

Serbia vs Montenegro Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met thrice, with two meetings in the UEFA Nations League and one in the reverse fixture in March. Serbia have won all three, including a 2-0 away win in March.

Serbia have scored twice in each meeting against Montenegro, conceding once.

Serbia have two defeats in 13 home games across competitions but only one win in four home games in European qualifiers.

Montenegro have one defeat in five games across competitions, with that loss coming in a friendly in June.

Serbia vs Montenegro Prediction

Serbia suffered their second defeat in three games on Saturday but have a 100% record against Montenegro. Head coach Dragan Stojković is expected to make a few changes, starting Dusan Tadić and Filip Kostic.

Montenegro, meanwhile, are unbeaten away from home in qualifying. Defender Igor Vujacic, though, will be unavailable through suspension.

While Serbia have outscored Montenegro 10-6 in the qualifiers, the visitors (5) have the better defensive record, conceding one goal fewer. Nevertheless, Serbia's advantage in terms of squad quality should see them eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Serbia 2-1 Montenegro

Serbia vs Montenegro Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Serbia to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Dusan Tadic to score or assist any time - Yes