Serbia vs Norway prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022-23 UEFA Nations League 

The 2022 UEFA Nations League kicks off this week and will see Serbia host Norway at the Stadium Rajko Mitic in their group opener on Thursday.

After failing to qualify for the European Championship last year, Serbia have bounced back commendably, clinching a consecutive World Cup spot after a solid qualification run. They will now be looking to make preparations for the tournament in Qatar with their four games over the next two weeks.

Serbia failed to advance past the group stage in the last edition of the tournament as they picked up just one win from six games and will now be looking to perform better this year.

Back-to-back winless outings in the final two games of the World Cup qualifiers last month saw Norway fail to qualify for a sixth straight edition of the global tournament. They will now be looking to put that behind them with a solid run in these fixtures.

The Lions finished runners-up to Austria in their group standings last time out and will be looking to go a step further this year.

Serbia vs Norway Head-to-Head

There have been just two meetings between Serbia and Norway. The hosts are undefeated in both outings, winning one and drawing the other.

The two sides last faced off in the qualifiers for Euro 2020, with the Eagles picking up a 2-1 extra-time victory.

Serbia Form Guide (All Competitions): L-W-W-W-W

Norway Form Guide (All Competitions): W-W-L-D-W

Serbia vs Norway Team News

Serbia

Dusan Vlahovic is yet to feature for his country this year and will once again miss out after pulling out of the squad, sighting an injury concern.

Head coach Dragan Stojković has not made any wholesale changes to his squad, with only three uncapped players featuring including Bochum's Erhan Mašović.

Injured: Dusan Vlahovic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Norway

Galatasaray's Omar Elabdellaoui is set to miss out on yet another international break after picking up an injury last month.

Injured: Omar Elabdellaoui

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Serbia vs Norway Predicted XI

Serbia Predicted XI (3-5-1-1): Vanja Milinkovic-Savic; Milos Veljkovic, Matija Nastasić, Nikola Milenkovic; Filip Kostic, Nemanja Gudelj, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Saša Lukić, Andrija Zivkovic; Dusan Tadic; Aleksandar Mitrovic

Norway Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ørjan Nyland; Birger Meling, Andreas Hanche-Olsen, Leo Ostigard, Marcus Pedersen; Morten Thorsby, Sander Berge, Martin Ødegaard; Mohamed Elyounoussi, Joshua King, Erling Haaland

Serbia vs Norway Prediction

Serbia's latest result ended a five-game winning streak across all competitions and marked just their second defeat in their last 18 games. Their last defeat on home soil came back in 2020 and they will be relishing their chances ahead of this one.

Norway are on a run of back-to-back victories and have lost just one of their last nine games across all competitions. They have, however, failed to win their last two games in away territory and could lose here.

Prediction: Serbia 2-1 Norway

