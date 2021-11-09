Serbia vs Qatar prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendly 2021 

Serbia and Qatar will trade tackles in an international friendly at the Stadion Rajko Mitic on Thursday.

Qatar were given special permission to join the five-team Group A in UEFA's section of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The Gulf nation are hosts of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and use the games against European opposition as preparation for the Mundial.

Serbia come into the game on the back of a 3-1 home victory over Azerbaijan in a FIFA World Cup qualifier last month. In-form Fiorentina forward Dusan Vlahovic scored a brace to inspire his side to victory.

Qatar fell to a 4-0 defeat away to Ireland in an international friendly last month. Callum Robinson scored a brace to inspire a convincing victory for his side.

Serbia vs Qatar Head-to-Head

This will be only the third meeting between the two nations. Their first clash came in a friendly back in September 2016. Their most recent clash came in September when Serbia ran riot in a 4-0 victory in the 'first leg' fixture between the two sides.

Qatar have struggled to match European opposition and the defending Asian champions are currently on a six-game winless run. Serbia have gone five matches without losing, with four wins registered in this sequence.

Serbia form guide: W-W-D-W-W

Qatar form guide: L-L-D-L-L

Serbia vs Qatar Team News

Serbia

Team captain Dusan Tadic headlines the squad of 28 players called up for the games against Qatar and Portugal.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Qatar

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the visitors.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Serbia vs Qatar Predicted XI

Serbia Predicted XI (3-4-3): Predrag Rajkovic (GK); Milos Veljkovic, Matija Nastasic, Strahinja Pavlovic; Filip Kostic, Nemanja Gudelj, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Filip Djuricic; Dusan Tadic, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Dusan Vlahovic

Qatar Predicted XI (3-5-2): Youssef Hassan; Bassam Al-Rawi, Tarek Salman, Abdelkarim Hassan; Ro-Ro, Hassan Al-Haydos, Karim Boudiaf, Abdulaziz Hatem, Sultan Al-Brake; Akram Afif, Almoez Ali

Serbia vs Qatar Prediction

Qatar's poor run of form as Group A's 'shadow team' highlights what is to come at the World Cup next year. Not only have the Asian champions been beaten, they have simply been unable to match the standards set by their opponents.

Serbia have a make-or-mar clash with Portugal coming up next week, with the winner of that game securing automatic qualification to the FIFA World Cup. In light of this, they might not go full-throttle against Qatar in a match that means little.

The home side have also been poor defensively and this bodes well for Qatar. However, the difference in class between the two sides should see Serbia secure victory in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Serbia 3-1 Qatar

Edited by Vishal Subramanian