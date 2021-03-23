Serbia vs Republic of Ireland prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Serbia host the Republic of Ireland on Wednesday in Group A of the European 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Both these countries lost in the playoffs of UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying. They will be looking to start on a good note, as qualification begins for the tournament to be held in Qatar next winter.

Serbia lost their playoff final on penalties against Scotland. David Marshall saved the decisive spot-kick from Aleksandr Mitrovic as the Scots won 5-4, and progressed to the European Championships.

The Republic of Ireland, meanwhile, fell one round before that. Alan Browne and Matt Doherty missed in a penalty shootout as they lost 4-2 to Slovakia.

European champions Portugal are also in Group A of this qualifying phase. That means that the path to Qatar is unlikely to be straightforward for either of these teams, with the playoff route likely to be the one they take.

Serbia vs Republic of Ireland Head-to-Head

The Republic of Ireland have never beaten Serbia before in any of the five previous meetings between these two teams.

Serbia have won two of those five games, with three matches ending in draws.

Serbia vs Republic of Ireland Team News

Serbia

The Serbians are not missing any players in the squad due to injury concerns.

However, a concern they do have is that their star striker Aleksandr Mitrovic has not really had enough game-time this season with Fulham. That could certainly affect his match-readiness.

Injuries: None

Suspensions: None

Republic of Ireland

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, Burnley defender Kevin Long, and midfielders Conor Hourihane and Calum O'Dowda withdrew from the squad due to injuries.

They are likely to use Shane Long as the lone striker, with Newcastle United's Ciaran Clark slotting in at the heart of the defense to take Kevin Long's place.

Injuries: None

Suspensions: None

Serbia vs Republic of Ireland Predicted XIs

Serbia Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Predrag Rajkovic; Nemanja Gudelj, Nikola Milenkovic, Stefan Mitrovic; Darko Lazovic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Sasa Lukic; Filip Kostic; Dusac Tadic; Luka Jovic, Aleksandr Mitrovic

Republic of Ireland Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mark Travers; Seamus Coleman, Shane Duffy, Ciaran Clark, Dara O'Shea; Callum Robinson, Robbie Brady, Jason Knight, Jeff Hendrick, James McClean; Shane Long

Serbia vs Republic of Ireland Prediction

Ireland are yet to show evidence of being able to compete against a team of Serbia's stature since Stephen Kenny took over as head coach.

We are predicting that Serbia will win this game.

Prediction: Serbia 2-0 Republic of Ireland