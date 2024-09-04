Serbia vs Spain Prediction and Betting Tips | September 5th 2024

Serbia will welcome defending champions Spain to the Rajko Mitić Stadium in their 2024-25 UEFA Nations League campaign opener on Thursday. The Eagles earned promotion from League B in the 2022-23 Nations League campaign after finishing as the Group B4 winners.

The hosts head into the match on a three-game winless run as they were eliminated from the group stage of UEFA Euro 2024, scoring just once in three games. They have just two wins in 2024, with both wins registered in friendlies.

The visitors are on a nine-game winning streak in all competitions and are unbeaten in their last 10. After suffering a 1-0 loss to Colombia in their first match of the year in March, they have enjoyed a good run of form and went on to lift their fourth European Championship trophy in July.

The Eagles will play Denmark on Sunday while La Roja will conclude their international break with an away meeting against Switzerland.

Serbia vs Spain Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met just once since 2006 (excluding the head-to-head record against Serbia and Montenegro, FR Yugoslavia, and Yugoslavia), with that meeting coming in an international friendly in 2012. The four-time Euro winners registered a comfortable 2-0 home win in that match.

The Eagles are unbeaten in their last five games in the Nations League, recording four wins. They have won their last three home games in the competition, scoring 13 goals while conceding just thrice.

The defending champions are unbeaten in their last five away games in the Nations League, recording three wins and keeping two clean sheets.

The hosts have scored at least two goals in four of their last five home games in the Nations League. La Roja, meanwhile, have scored at least two goals in eight of their last 10 games.

Serbia vs Spain Prediction

Оrlovi have won just one of their last five games in all competitions while suffering two losses. While they have a good recent record in the Nations League, winning four of their last five games, they last played in the competition in 2022.

Their squad is headlined by Strahinja Pavlović, Saša Lukić, and Luka Jović while Aston Villa defender Kosta Nedeljković has been called up for the senior team for the first time.

La Roja will play for the first time since their triumph in Euro 2024 and will look to extend their winning streak to 10 games here. They have suffered just one loss in their last eight games in the Nations League and are unbeaten in their last five away games in the competition.

Álvaro Morata and Rodri will serve suspensions in this match after UEFA sanctioned them for chants related to Gibraltar. Morata is injured and has been left out of the squad while Rodri will return to the fold against Switzerland.

Considering the current form of the two teams and La Roja's goalscoring ability, the defending champions are expected to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Serbia 1-2 Spain

Serbia vs Spain Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Spain to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Dani Olmo to score or assist any time - Yes

