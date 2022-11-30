Serbia vs Switzerland Prediction and Betting Tips | December 2nd 2022

Serbia will lock horns against Switzerland at the Stadium 974 in their final group-stage game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Friday.

Brazil have secured a place in the knockout round from Group G, and Switzerland, Serbia, and Cameroon are all in contention to secure the second qualification spot from the group.

Serbia are the only team without a win in Group G and have just one point from two games. After a 2-0 defeat against Brazil in their campaign opener, they played out a 3-3 draw against Cameroon last time around.

They will need a win here to secure a knockout spot for themselves but if Cameroon defeat Brazil, Serbia will need to secure a win by at least a two-goal margin.

Switzerland defeated Cameroon in their campaign opener but fell to a 1-0 defeat against Brazil last time around. Even a draw would be enough for them to book a spot in the knockout round but if Cameroon defeat Brazil, the second-placed team will be decided on goal difference.

Serbian Football @SerbianFooty Obrigado Brasil!



We now need to beat Switzerland on Friday to advance.



Can we do it? Sure.



Will it be a very difficult task vs a well organized & experienced team? Absolutely.

Serbia vs Switzerland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths just once across all competitions, with that meeting coming in the group stage of the 2018 World Cup.

Switzerland recorded a 2-1 win in that game, overturning a one-goal deficit in the second half, thanks to goals from Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri.

Serbia have conceded at least two goals in their last four matches in the World Cup while scoring just four goals in that period.

There have been under 2.5 goals in Switzerland's last three games at the World Cup.

Serbia have just one win in their last six games at the World Cup while Switzerland have a couple of wins in that period.

Serbia vs Switzerland Prediction

Serbia scored three goals against Cameroon and looked to be in good touch in that game. This is a must-win game for the Serbians and we expect them to produce a similarly prolific performance here.

They have a strong squad and will not go down without a fight.

🇨🇭 Nati @nati_sfv_asf



La situation de la Suisse avant le match final contre la Serbie

Switzerland have not impressed in the competition thus far and will need to produce a much better performance in this game if they are to secure a place in the knockout round.

Taking the form of the two teams into consideration, it seems unlikely that either side will be able to find the winning goal and we expect them to play out a draw.

Prediction: Serbia 2-2 Switzerland

Serbia vs Switzerland Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Serbia to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Aleksandar Mitrović to score or assist anytime - Yes

Tip 5: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

