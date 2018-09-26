Serbian Super Liga Round 10 Preview

The Serbian Super Liga will be back this weekend, and round 10 will see some pretty interesting matches. To help you out with making money betting on these games here are some hopefully useful match previews.

Red Star vs Mladost Lučani

Red Star Belgrade v SSC Napoli - UEFA Champions League Group C

Red Star had a very busy week. After playing the Eternal Derby last Sunday, they had to play a leftover match from round 5 against Napredak Kruševac on Wednesday evening. Now, three days after that game, they’re welcoming the high-flying Mladost Lučani, a dark horse that’s currently on the fifth spot on the Super Liga table.

Obviously, some Red Star players might have problems with fitness, but even if Vladan Milojević played with his B-side, they would still be massive favorites against Mladost Lučani. And don’t worry, Red Star does not drop points at Maracana. They’ve been fantastic at home – the last time they lost at their turf was back in October 2017, and the opponent that time was much tougher than Mladost Lučani. I’m talking, of course, about Arsenal.

Betting Tip: Red Star

Spartak Subotica vs Vojvodina Novi Sad

Both teams can’t be too proud of their performances this season, but, there’s definitely plenty of talent in their locker-rooms, so we should see more of them later. Speaking of player quality, Vojvodina is the third-most valuable team in the Serbian Super Liga, just below the big two teams from Belgrade.

Unlike Spartak Subotica, who have lost their previous two games in the league, Vojvodina are showing some signs of improvement. They beat Voždovac 3 - 0 last Saturday, and I think they might do something similar this Sunday as well. Don’t let the fact that Spartak Subotica are the hosts scare you. The match will be played in a town called Kula, which is located half-way between Subotica and Novi Sad.

Betting Tip: Vojvodina Novi Sad

Dinamo Vranje vs Mačva Šabac

Dinamo Vranje are by far the worst side in Super Liga. Feel free to back Mačva Šabac, who look at this game as the perfect opportunity to put an end to their losing streak in the league.

Betting Tip: Mačva Šabac

Bačka Palanka vs Rad Beograd

Rad Beograd have some really talented youngsters in their squad, particularly at the back. That’s why it’s not a big surprise that they’ve allowed only nine goals so far. I say “only” because they’ve played against such heavyweights as Partizan and Vojvodina. It’s a similar case with Bačka Palanka, which makes me think we won’t see too many goals here.

Betting Tip: Under 2.5 Goals

Proleter Novi Sad vs Zemun

Both teams are among the biggest candidates for relegation, which is why their duel on Sunday is even more important. Losing this game would mean giving away points to a rival in the battle against relegation. That said, I’m sure both teams will take a careful approach, so we shouldn’t see too many goals.

Betting Tip: Under 2.5 Goals

Radnički Niš vs Partizan

Partizan v Nordsjaelland - UEFA Europa League Third Round Qualifier: Second Leg

Partizan drew 1 - 1 with their arch-rivals Red Star last weekend. They had the lead and were the better team for most of the game, but then Red Star scored a controversial equalizer. Did the ball go over the line? – This was the question that Serbia was asking last week, but it seems that no one has the right answer.

It’s a Serbian edition of “Yanny vs Laurel” craze – half of Serbia’s population sees the goal, the other half does not. Nevertheless, Partizan players showed that they have the quality needed to challenge for the title and were awarded for that by the management, who splashed out bonuses for the players. That surely will get them in the mood for the clash with Radnički Niš.

Speaking of which, Radnički Niš are probably the best team that’s not based in Serbian capital, Belgrade. And they’re very good when playing at their turf. So far, they’re without a defeat at Čair. But, I think that will change this weekend. Partizan are simply the better team.

Betting Tip: Partizan

Voždovac vs Radnik Surdulica

Despite being very low on the table, Voždovac are one of the best teams in Serbia in terms of manpower. They have some fantastic players that have the quality needed to compete for a spot that leads to the Europa League. They just need to pull themselves together and get a winning streak. And the game against one of the worst teams in Serbian top flight seems like a perfect opportunity for that.

Betting Tip: Voždovac

Napredak Kruševac vs Čukarički

Napredak aren’t a bad side, but they’re not too good. They’re what you may call a mid-table team. This Sunday evening, they’re taking on a team from the Serbian capital with big ambitions. And their ambitions aren’t unfounded – they have a pretty good team.

Čukarički are without a defeat for more than a month and I think their invictus run is going to last a while longer. They may not win all three points in Kruševac, but I’m sure they won’t lose.

Betting Tip: Double Chance Čukarički/Draw