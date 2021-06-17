EURO 2020: Is Enrique's Sergio Ramos snub a masterstroke or potential disaster?

Sergio Ramos is one of the major superstars who did not travel with his nation for EURO 2020 this summer. The Real Madrid centre-back failed to make Luis Enrique's final 24-man squad to represent Spain at the prestigious tournament. It was a really bold decision from the manager, but how will it pan out?

Ramos continues to rank among the finest centre-backs in Europe and is a defender who has kept himself at the very top of his game for almost two decades. It wouldn't be far-fetched to say that the Spaniard is one of the greatest defenders in the history of the sport. Considering these factors, the news of his omission from Spain's EURO 2020 squad came as a surprise to many.

Enrique's decision to snub the defender caused a split of opinions among supporters. A large section of Spanish fans have suggested that they'd rather have the Real Madrid captain in their EURO 2020 team. For many reasons, these people appear to be on the safer side as well.

Sergio Ramos, who has 180 caps for his country, has been left out of Spain's Euro 2020 squad.



Enrique will miss Ramos at EURO 2020

Everyone knows what Ramos is capable of bringing to the table. The 35-year-old is the type of player who gives his all on the pitch and is a warrior and leader. His career and trophy cabinet at Real Madrid over the years pay testament to this fact.

Sergio Ramos in action for Real Madrid during the 2020-21 season

When it comes to leadership, there are few better than Ramos. He's vocal, commands respect in the dressing room and doesn't shy away from responsibilities. His presence at EURO 2020 would've been a good source of inspiration for the squad, especially the young guns who surely need some senior figures look up to.

Moreover, Ramos is the kind of player that steps up to decide the fate of big games on his own by going forward and scoring from set pieces or crosses in critical moments. Spain endured a goalless draw with Sweden on Matchday 1 of EURO 2020 despite dominating the game with respect to possession and shots taken. However, their poor finishing denied them a perfect start to the competition. Perhaps it would have been a different story if they had had the Los Blancos captain on their side.

Could Ramos's omission work out for Spain?

A case can also be made in support of Enrique snubbing the Spaniard for his EURO 2020 squad. The defender is on the wrong side of his 30s and that has affected his performances on occasion. Ramos endured a poor 2020-21 club campaign and suffered numerous injuries as Real Madrid failed to make a statement across all competitions.

🗣 "Our captain, will not come to the Euros. This is obviously because he couldn't compete during this season."



It might just be the perfect time to bid farewell to the legendary centre-back and usher in a new generation of future stars who could go on to herald the new era. La Roja have some very promising centre-backs who have the ability to elevate the team from the heart of defence. The likes of Pau Torres, Eric Garcia, Diego Llorente and Aymeric Laporte are all exciting talents who have proven themselves in Europe and will hope to make a mark at EURO 2020.

Nevertheless, this is a huge gamble from Enrique; the type that could make or break his chances of leading La Roja to international glory for the first time since 2012. If this set of players can find their feet and get the job done, the tactician would get all the praise for his bravery to omit Ramos from the EURO 2020 squad. Otherwise, it could very well prove to be a disastrous move that will leave Spain without a trophy for at least another year.

