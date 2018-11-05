Sergio Ramos responds after being booed by Real Madrid fans in Valladolid clash

Real Madrid CF v Real Valladolid CF - La Liga

What's the story?

Spanish defender Sergio Ramos has responded to the criticism he received from Real Madrid fans during the club's 2-0 win over Valladolid over the weekend.

In case you didn't know...

Despite it being Real Madrid's second win in all competitions since Julen Lopetegui's exit, Los Blancos were still recovering from last week's humiliating El Clasico defeat.

Following Lopetegui's departure, Santiago Solari was appointed as interim manager for the club and his first game could not have gone any better as the Blancos bagged a thumping 4-0 Copa del Rey win over Melilla.

Solari bagged his first La Liga win and his second in all competitions during Real Madrid's 2-0 victory over Valladolid over the weekend.

Despite the win, fans were far from happy as they were seen holding banners that read, "Por este escudo hay que morir en la grada y en el campo" which translates to "For this club badge, one has to die on the pitch and in the stands."

Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema and Sergio Ramos were all whistled and booed at when they touched the ball.

The heart of the matter

Real Madrid captain Ramos has now responded to the treatment he received from fans during the game.

Speaking about the situation, the defender said, "I honestly did not notice [the jeering], but those of us who are here the longest must take on that role. And, as captain, I am proud that they fill my rucksack with stones and to have to pull from the front."

"My pride is what has got me where I am today, and beating all the records I have beaten. We understand how the fans feel. We are the ones who must change this, and after the goal it seemed like the Bernabeu lifted again. With more results, we will get back the confidence of the fans in a team which has won a lot."

The captain added, "When things don't go you have to stay calm. We were on a tough run, we understand the fans' feeling and we're responsible for turning things around. The Bernabeu came back with the first goal. And with the results, the supporters will believe in the team again."

What's next?

As the mood continues to remain sour at the Bernabeu, Solari and the players must find a way to bring about some peace in the minds of the home fans.

Real Madrid are set to face Plzen in a Champions League group game on Thursday and there is no better way to appease the Madrid fan base than by putting in a convincing performance and emerging with a comfortable win.