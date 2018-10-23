×
Sergio Ramos slammed for angrily booting ball at Real Madrid youngster in training 

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
182   //    23 Oct 2018, 12:20 IST

Spain v England - UEFA Nations League A
Spain v England - UEFA Nations League A

As pressure continues to grow on Real Madrid and their manager, captain Sergio Ramos has made the headlines for a training ground bust-up with a young teammate.

The defender was filmed reacting angrily after he was accidentally hit in the face by 21-year-old youth player Sergio Reguilon.

The team were seen preparing for their Champions League clash with Viktoria Plzen when Reguilon dived across Ramos trying to block a pass and accidentally hitting him on the nose with a stray shoulder.

Out of anger, Ramos was seen striking the ball at Reguilon in retaliation. The Real Madrid defender has since apologised for his reaction on Twitter:

The post read, "Even if it doesn't seem that way to you guys, these are pretty common situations, but that's no excuse, I shouldn't have reacted in that manner." 

"We always give everything, right, Regui? In the end, the team wins together! Let's put an end to this story, it's all about tomorrow's game."

Reguilon has also replied to the post saying, "Always with my team and with my captain, for victory tomorrow!" 

The incident has angered several fans who asserted that a captain should serve as a good example to the younger players.

Fans have since taken to Twitter to address the issue:

The Los Blancos side is set to take on Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League today and will hope to turn their fortunes around after a torrid couple of weeks. Real Madrid are currently at third place in Group G following their defeat to CSKA Moscow in their last game.

Another important game awaits the team on Sunday as Real Madrid is set to go head-to-head with longstanding rivals Barcelona in a La Liga clash that will be without Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
