Sergio Ramos slammed for angrily booting ball at Real Madrid youngster in training

As pressure continues to grow on Real Madrid and their manager, captain Sergio Ramos has made the headlines for a training ground bust-up with a young teammate.

The defender was filmed reacting angrily after he was accidentally hit in the face by 21-year-old youth player Sergio Reguilon.

The team were seen preparing for their Champions League clash with Viktoria Plzen when Reguilon dived across Ramos trying to block a pass and accidentally hitting him on the nose with a stray shoulder.

Out of anger, Ramos was seen striking the ball at Reguilon in retaliation. The Real Madrid defender has since apologised for his reaction on Twitter:

Aunque no os lo parezca, son situaciones bastante habituales, pero no es excusa, mi reacción no debió ser esa.

Nosotros siempre vamos a full, ¿verdad, Regui? ¡¡Al final victoria del equipo juntos @sergio_regui!! 😜🤥😜🤥

Carpetazo 📂 y a por el partido de mañana.#HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/PIFNFqV6mj — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) October 22, 2018

The post read, "Even if it doesn't seem that way to you guys, these are pretty common situations, but that's no excuse, I shouldn't have reacted in that manner."

"We always give everything, right, Regui? In the end, the team wins together! Let's put an end to this story, it's all about tomorrow's game."

Reguilon has also replied to the post saying, "Always with my team and with my captain, for victory tomorrow!"

Siempre con mi equipo y con mi capitán, a por la victoria mañana! 💪🏻 https://t.co/Nddgmwd7ob — Sergio Reguilón (@sergio_regui) October 22, 2018

The incident has angered several fans who asserted that a captain should serve as a good example to the younger players.

Fans have since taken to Twitter to address the issue:

Sergio Ramos taking out his frustrations on academy star Reguilon in training today. Not the behaviour you’d expect to see from your captain and least of all towards a youngster. https://t.co/cH23u5Oynt — Andrew Gaffney (@GaffneyVLC) October 22, 2018

Disgusting from Sergio Ramos. Full apology needed as there is absolutely no getting away from it at all. It's remarkable a captain of a club can behave like this. https://t.co/S4tpnk9jdm — David Cartlidge (@davidjaca) October 22, 2018

Mr. @SergioRamos treat your juniors with respect before acting like a clown. Show your manliness on the pitch when the team is down in times like these instead of lashing out at a kid.



Loco — Darshan (@BernaBooLad) October 22, 2018

Surprise, surprise, Sergio Ramos is a wanker. https://t.co/E6VkPDtpMc — TalkFCB (@FCBNewsRoom) October 22, 2018

While playing handball during training, Sergio Ramos' was caught on the nose with a flying shoulder. Look at his reaction towards this youngster. Disgusting, imo. How can anybody like this guy? pic.twitter.com/W5bxvQhJ79 — Waz (@Waz612) October 22, 2018

A youngster at Real Madrid accidentally hit Sergio Ramos during a handball game.



Sergio Ramos then slammed him with the ball like a sore toddler twice.



Scum captain for a scum club. pic.twitter.com/DrtqRt0HUt — M (@futbolofbarca) October 22, 2018

Wow, that's really bad from Ramos. He's the captain of the team and he smashed a football at 21-year-old Sergio Reguilón not once, but twice. Real Madrid have issues deeper than Lopetegui. https://t.co/tcDFxWEank — Euan McTear (@emctear) October 22, 2018

I try not to talk about teams that aren’t Celta here, but I’m just going to go ahead and throw it out there—Sergio Ramos is a huge piece of shit and a disgrace to the league and to soccer in general. https://t.co/3zrBWySuqU — Celta USA (@CeltaUSA) October 22, 2018

The Los Blancos side is set to take on Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League today and will hope to turn their fortunes around after a torrid couple of weeks. Real Madrid are currently at third place in Group G following their defeat to CSKA Moscow in their last game.

Another important game awaits the team on Sunday as Real Madrid is set to go head-to-head with longstanding rivals Barcelona in a La Liga clash that will be without Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.