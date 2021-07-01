Sergio Ramos: A legend of Real Madrid

The news has been confirmed by Real Madrid, and Sergio Ramos has said his goodbyes. Sergio Ramos will leave Real Madrid after 16 years with the club, winning five La Liga titles, two Copa Del Rey crowns and four Champions League trophies.

Ramos has left it all on the field on every occasion every time he has stepped out for Real Madrid. He was dubbed, "the beating heart of Real Madrid". Here we will look at the story of one of the greatest centre-backs in Real Madrid's history.

Sergio Ramos' career at Real Madrid: The early years

Real Madrid v Valencia

Arriving from Sevilla in 2005 at the age of 19, he instantly made a bold statement. He asked for the prestigious no. 4 shirt that belonged to the legendary Real Madrid centre-back, Fernando Hierro. He told the world,

"I want the No.4 jersey and I want to be the next Fernando Hierro."

The youngster, who began his career as a right-back at Sevilla, exuded confidence from the start. Ramos was given the chance to play as a centreback at Real Madrid until Pepe and Christoph Metzelder arrived, after which he was reassigned to right-back.

Ramos scored five goals in the 2006-07 season, including one in a 3-3 tie with Barcelona that helped the team win its 30th league title. Ramos contributed to the 2007-08 league title by scoring five goals and assisting Higuain in the 89th minute of a crucial 2-1 victory over Osasuna.

Real Madrid's La Decima and the iconic 92:48 moment in the 2014 Champions' League final

Real Madrid's 2013-14 season was unique and remarkable for their supporters. It was during this season that they won 'La Decima,' Real Madrid's tenth Champions League title.

Real Madrid crushed Bayern Munich by beating them 5-0 on aggregate in the semi-final, before the final against heated local rivals Atletico Madrid. Ramos scored two headers in four minutes in the second leg to help them make it to the final for the first time in 12 years.

On the 24th of May, the Champions League final began in favor of 'Los Colchoneros' when Atletico Madrid captain Diego Godin scored off a corner in the 36th minute. Following that, the two sides engaged in a back-and-forth struggle throughout the game.

When Real Madrid earned a corner in injury time at the end of the second half, a chance emerged. The jumping centre-back greeted Luka Modric's wonderful delivery, which was precisely aimed towards the penalty spot. The ball was out of Courtois' reach as Sergio Ramos steered it into the bottom left corner.

The goal was decisive as it took the game into extra time - Sergio Ramos had given Real Madrid a glimmer of hope. It sparked a new sense of urgency and motivation from Real Madrid, which was demonstrated in the 110th minute when Gareth Bale headed home a deflected save.

Real Madrid went on to secure the title thanks to goals from Marcelo and Cristiano Ronaldo. Sergio Ramos has been identified with 92:48 since that day, since it was the moment in time that changed Real Madrid's history. Later on, he said:

"I think it was that hope that gave me the strength to head the ball into the perfect spot where [Thibaut] Courtois couldn’t reach it. It was a great cross from my friend [Luka] Modrić and I headed it with all my heart, desire, and hope. But it wasn’t just me who scored that goal. That goal was scored by every Real Madrid fan."

His full match statement can be seen here: https://www.realmadrid.com/en/news/2021/06/17/sergio-ramos--this-has-been-the-greatest-chapter-in-my-life-story

Real Madrid v Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final

The following season, Real Madrid won the UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup. The thing to note is that Real Madrid won three Champions League titles in succession from 2015 to 2017.

No club has come close to these records in terms of Champions League titles, and Sergio Ramos was a vital figure in every one of them. So it's easy to say that these were amongst the best years in Real Madrid's history.

What's Next For Sergio Ramos?

In terms of the future, there will be no shortage of offers for the defender. He adds a depth of defensive expertise and leadership to a team, which is invaluable. The captain's armband at Real Madrid is not so easily given, and Sergio Ramos not only got it, but wore it with distinction for several years.

On the contrary, many football fans all across the world have chastised the footballer for his disciplinary difficulties. During his career, the player has received almost 200 yellow cards and 26 red cards. For any player, this is a high number.

Sergio Ramos, however, has always been distinguished by his aggression and perseverance. He has a "warrior's spirit," as we call it. As the game of football continues to evolve, this 'spirit' and determination is becoming increasingly rare amongst today's footballers. His aggression has certainly earned him far more victories than cautions, and his trophy haul speaks for itself.

Footballing wise, Sergio Ramos still possesses the speed and ability to compete in high-level football at the age of 35. In addition to performing defensive duties, Ramos is also a goal-scoring threat. He is dangerous at set-pieces such as corners and free-kicks, where he has scored crucial goals for Real Madrid.

The centre-back is also a fantastic penalty taker, with his renowned panenka often deceiving goalkeepers. As a result, it is safe to predict that a slew of teams will be vying for his signature.

There have been reports linking him to clubs such as Manchester United, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain. There are also rumors of a possible reunion with his former Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho at AS Roma.

Signing Sergio Ramos as a free agent will be a welcome boost for any club and will ensure the team's defensive stability. He has made a significant contribution to Real Madrid's success, and his name will be inscribed at the Santiago Bernabeu for all time. During his last news conference in Real Madrid colors, he stated:

'Madrid is my family, my school, it's where i've learned everything and it''ll always be my home ."

It's now time for the master to practice his craftsmanship at another school, as Sergio Ramos closes his much-decorated chapter at Real Madrid.

A new article, every week. Check the latest transfer news from Fabrizio Romano here.

Edited by Rohit Mishra