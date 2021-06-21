Top 5 Sergio Ramos moments for Real Madrid

The past couple of years have been painful for Real Madrid fans. From Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane's departure to the latest UEFA Super League fiasco, the club and its fans have been dealing with quite a lot.

At one point, it started to look like things were getting settled but then came the news of their leader Sergio Ramos' departure, which hit Madridistas like a storm.

The former Real Madrid and Spain skipper joins the likes of Iker Casillas and Cristiano Ronaldo to depart without a proper farewell despite being lauded as a club legend.

The club and its president, Florentino Perez, have been on the receiving end of some harsh criticism from Madrid fans around the globe. They are now not just worried about the lack of the team's defensive options but that of a leader as well.

The Los Blancos talisman spent 16 years at the Bernabeu. And during his stint, Sergio Ramos has always been much more than a centre-back. He has donned the roles of a defender, goal-scorer, leader, and at times even that of a bad boy (Ramos holds the infamous record of being the most carded player in Europe's top 5 leagues - 191) as and when the situation demanded.

The club thrived under the leadership of their Capitan and won three Champions League trophies (2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19) alongside two La Liga titles (2016-17, 2019-2020).

The charismatic center back is widely known for his ferocity, aerial and goal scoring abilities. It won't be an easy task for Real Madrid to replace Ramos, who has filled multiple gaps at the club.

It didn't take Sergio Ramos much time to cement his place at the Santiago Bernabeu after arriving from Sevilla back in 2005. He has been phenomenal for the Spanish giants ever since.

After 16 seasons, Ramos departs from the Spanish capital with incredible numbers and as an absolute legend. He has 671 appearances (4th highest in the club's history) and 101 goals to his name.

With 5 x La Liga, 4 x UEFA Champions League, 2 x Copa del Rey, 4 x Spanish Super Cup, 3 x UEFA Super Cup and 4 x FIFA Club World Cup titles, the Spaniard has got his trophy cabinet crowded.

After scoring in the 2016 UEFA Champions League Final, Ramos became just the fifth player to score in two different Champions League Finals after Raúl, Samuel Eto'o, Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi.

Even though his career at Real Madrid had to be ended abruptly, the 'number four' would forever be etched in the hearts of Real Madrid fans. As the team bids farewell to one of their best players ever, let's take a look at Sergio Ramos' top 5 moments at the club.

#5 Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich | Semi Final | UEFA Champions League 2013-14

Sergio Ramos scored two crucial goals against Bayern Muenchen

Real Madrid had to endure a waiting period of 12 long years to add their 10th Champions League trophy to the bag.

The victory came under then coach Carlo Ancelotti's watch but it wouldn't have been possible without their star man, Sergio Ramos, who played a pivotal part alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Galacticos entered the Allianz Arena with a marginal first leg lead of 1-0. Winning away from home wasn't going to be easy for Real Madrid. Especially against Pep Guardiola's Bayern Munich, who were formidable at their home stadium.

The game started with Bayern dominating possession, but only for the first 15 minutes. A sudden turnaround saw Real Madrid's vice-captain score two goals within a span of four minutes to hand the visitors a comfortable lead.

The changing tide hit the hosts pretty badly and Pep's men could be seen crumbling under pressure. Real Madrid made the most of the situation and slotted in two more, courtesy of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ancelotti's side eased past their opponents with a massive score of 5-0 (aggregate). Once again it was Sergio Ramos who stood up to the occasion and caught his opponents off-guard.

#4 Barcelona vs Real Madrid | La Liga 2016-17

The equaliser from Sergio Ramos was followed by the famous, "call me" celebration.

Real Madrid have struggled to match Barcelona's standards in La Liga lately. However, the 2016-17 season saw the Spanish giants give their fans hope of a title. That too after four long years!

Zidane's men started the campaign on a strong note and maintained their unbeaten run until they visited Camp Nou.

It wasn't a textbook start from Real Madrid who looked under pressure while playing in front of 93,000+ Barca fans. The Catalan side dominated possession and the scoresheet for most of the game.

As the match progressed, the Blaugrana suffered a scare from Sergio Ramos in the 86th minute when a cross from Dani Carvajal was headed by the Real captain just inches above the crossbar.

Little did the home side know what awaited them. A 90th minute freekick taken by Luka Modric was headed home by none other than the man Sergio Ramos himself. That goal helped Madrid pull the game back level and maintain their unbeaten streak.

