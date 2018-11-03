Sergio Romero reveals what Lionel Messi and Anthony Martial have in common

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 801 // 03 Nov 2018, 11:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Tottenham Hotspur v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Group B

What's the story?

Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero has spoken about the similarities between teammate Anthony Martial and Argentina and Barcelona ace Lionel Messi.

In case you didn't know...

Romero has rubbed shoulders with both players as he has played alongside Messi for Argentina and with Martial at United.

The goalkeeper had first made acquaintances with Martial while on loan at Monaco from Sampdoria during the 2013/14 season. He then moved away from Sampdoria to Manchester United in July 2015.

Manchester United v Everton FC - Premier League

The heart of the matter

In an exclusive interview with Manchester United's official website, Romero has drawn comparisons between the two players and has revealed the one thing that Martial has in common with five-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi.

Speaking with United's website, the goalkeeper said, "He really is one of the best I’ve seen. I think that the only player in the world, or who I’ve seen, running with the ball as if it’s stuck to his foot, is Leo Messi."

"He can be going at top speed and the ball is always right on the end of his foot, it never gets far away from his control. That’s why he can do all the things he does."

"But the thing that Anthony has which is quite similar is when he is running at top speed, he can stop the ball absolutely dead, in a split-second."

"That is the same as what Messi does. Leo will be running with the ball, on a mazy dribble, and then all of a sudden he’ll stop suddenly and change pace or change speed, or go the other side."

Martial moved to Manchester in the same year as Romero for a £58 million ($75m) fee.

Video

What's next?

While Manchester United will go head-to-head with Bournemouth today, Barcelona are set to face Rayo Vallecano.