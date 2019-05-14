Seria A News: Daniele De Rossi set to leave AS Roma

De Rossi after winning the 2006 FIFA World Cup with Italy

What's the story?

Italian giants AS Roma have announced that their legendary club captain Daniele De Rossi will be making his final appearance for the Giallorossi in the final game of the club's Seria A season. The 35-year-old who has made over 600 appearances for Roma and will wear the captain's armband one final time on 26th May against Parma.

In case you didn't know...

A perennial one-club man, De Rossi has played for AS Roma for 18 seasons right from his debut under Fabio Capello in 2001. The tough-tackling central midfielder inherited the captain's armband from club legend Francesco Totti in 2017 and remains second to the same man in the list of all-time appearances made for the Roman side.

Having won the 2001-02 Seria A, two Coppa Italias and most famously the 2006 FIFA World Cup with Italy, De Rossi leaves behind a sterling career of loyalty, fierce leadership and a never-say-die attitude at the Stadio Olimpico.

He has had a legendary career for the Italian national team as well, and is the fourth highest appearance maker with 117 caps, having scored 21 goals for the Azzuri and had announced his international retirement post the 2018 World Cup.

The heart of the matter

AS Roma President Jim Pallotta had words of praise for his talismanic captain, as reported on the club's official website

"For 18 years, Daniele has been the beating heart of AS Roma’s team. From his debut in 2001 to taking on the responsibility of the captain’s armband, he always represented the Roma fans on the pitch with pride as he established himself as one of the best midfielders in Europe.

We will all shed tears when he pulls on the Giallorossi shirt for the last time against Parma but we respect his desire to prolong his playing career - even if, at almost 36, it will be away from Rome. On behalf of everyone at Roma, I’d like to thank Daniele for his incredible dedication to this club and ensure him that our doors will remain open for him to return to the club in a new role whenever he wants.”

Almost 18 years after a fresh-faced local teenager named Daniele De Rossi made his #ASRoma debut against Anderlecht, the 35-year-old club captain will pull on the Giallorossi shirt for the final time against Parma.



It will be the end of an era. — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) May 14, 2019

It is not clear where the combative defensive midfielder is headed next.

What's next?

AS Roma lie 6th in the Seria A standings and with newly appointed manager Claudio Ranieri at the helm, they will want to finish the season on a high.

Next up for them is an away trip to Sassuolo this Sunday before they face Parma at home on 26th in the final match of their Seria A campaign