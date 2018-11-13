Serie A 2018-19: 5 AC Milan players to watch out for this season

There was a time when AC Milan used to dominate not only Italian football but also European football. Their intense rivalry against Inter Milan and some of the other European clubs was a treat to watch for every football fan. AC Milan had some big names in their ranks who had the ability to change a situation of any game with their individual brilliance. In the last 5 to 6 seasons the club hasn’t been able to replicate the same performances.

AC Milan last won the Serie A in the 2010-11 season and their last appearance in the Champions League final was against Liverpool which they won 2-1. In the last season, AC Milan finished 6th in the Serie A table while they were knocked out in the round of 16 stage in the last Europa League season.

In the ongoing Serie A season, AC Milan is at the 5th position in the table. AC Milan lost their Serie A game 0-2 against Juventus yesterday. AC Milan has to lift themselves up in the remaining matches so as to be on par with the other teams. Manager Gennaro Gattuso will have to pull up his socks if his side wants to produce some positive results.

His first aim will be to see his side finish in the top 4 which would enable them to qualify for the next Champions League season. Gattuso and the team management will have to ensure the team produces a collective effort in every department, especially in their defence which has looked quite blunt especially while playing against teams that are strong on counter attacks.

AC Milan also needs to play more attacking football and can’t rely on one or two players to bail them out from difficult situations. They need better co-ordination in the midfield too, but their main area will be their defence. It also depends on the type of formation Gattuso and the team management opt for while playing against sides who are quick during set pieces.

The players too need to show the intensity and have to keep themselves motivated in order to produce the desired results. Gattuso had stated that AC Milan is a side who can surprise any team if they play to their capabilities as the side has some big match players. We take a look at 5 such players who could be crucial for the side in the ongoing season.

#5 Giacomo Bonaventura

Giacomo Bonaventura was always known to be strong offensively as well as defensively. The 29-year-old is known to be a quick mover with his one-touch passes and has shown his sharpness with his ability to keep the ball in possession.

The Italian is capable of running through the best defences with his aggressive runs and can be a real threat because of his ability to move forward with his creativity.

Bonaventura could be an influential figure for AC Milan along with the experienced Ricardo Montolivo and Hakan Calhanoglu. Bonaventura scored 8 goals in 33 games in the Serie A last season with 4 assists to his name.

In the ongoing Serie A season, the Italian has already scored 3 goals in 8 games with 1 assist to his name and is looking in decent form. Bonaventura can also produce some wonderful long passes during the run of play.

