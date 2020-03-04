Serie A 2019-20 | Cagliari show exit door to Rolando Maran; Walter Zenga announced as head coach

Rolando Maran and Cagliari had a poor streak since December

Italian Serie A side Cagliari sacked their head coach Rolando Maran after a poor run of 11 consecutive winless games. The decision came after club failed to secure a win against FC Roma at home with the match ending 3-4 in favour of Roma. Cagliari's last win came against Sampdoria in December 2019. The club terminated the contract of assistant coach Cristian Maraner and match analyst Gianluca Maran along with Roland Maran.

Following the 2-1 win against Sampdoria at home, the club tasted seven losses and four draws in their last 12 outings. They are now left reeling in 11th position in the league table having a 10 point edge over bottom three clubs.

It was an ambitious start for the Maran when he joined the club back in 2018 having managed to secure a 13-match unbeaten streak and at one time Cagliari rose to fourth position in the table and establishing themselves as strong contenders for Champions League qualification. However, they could not carry the momentum all along the season and the club has been in a downward spiral since December.

Former Italian national team player and former Palermo boss, Walter Lenga is all set to fill the void at the club from the very next match. He has already reached at the club as reported by several Italian media. His most recent job was with Serie C side Venezia a year ago.

It’s the 13th managerial change in the 20-team Italian league this season.

It has been learnt that Cagliari Primavera youth team manager Max Canzi will be the assistant to him at the club. As seen from photographs released by media, he has already accomponied Zenga at the Sardinia training ground.

