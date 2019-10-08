Serie A: AC Milan sack manager Marco Giampaolo

Marco Giampaolo is the 7th manager to depart the Rossoneri in 5 years.

What's the story?

AC Milan have sacked manager Marco Giampaolo with former Fiorentina and Inter Milan coach Stefano Pioli set to replace him.

The Rossoneri have endured their worst start to a season in 80 years after losing four of their opening 6 matches in the Serie A.

In case you didn't know

The Rossoneri appointed Marco Giampaolo as the manager at the start of the new season following the resignation of club legend Gennaro Gattuso. The 52-year-old Italian joined the Rossoneri after 3 impressive years at the Mapei stadium with Sassuolo.

Giampaolo did not have the best of starts as Milan manager after losing the opening match of the league against Udinese. Two successive victories against Brescia and Verona were followed by defeats against Inter, Torino, and Fiorentina before a last-minute penalty save against Genoa, ended the Rossoneri's wretched run and helped them win three points.

Pioli has been without a job after leaving the Fiorentina hot seat during the summer. The 53-year-old former Lazio and Inter Milan manager will be taking his 13th job as a manager.

The Rossoneri made major changes to their management during the summer, with former players like Paolo Maldini and Zvonimir Boban joining the side as the club's chief football officer and technical officer respectively

The heart of the matter

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, former Fiorentina manager Stefano Pioli is set to become the new manager for the Rossoneri with Giampaolo given the sack following a poor start to the season.

Pioli will be the 9th manager in 5 years to sign for the Rossoneri

Marco Giampaolo has been fired by AC Milan. The new manager is going to be Stefano Pioli (former Fiorentina and Inter coach). 🔴 #Milan @SkySport — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 8, 2019

What's next?

AC Milan will face newly-promoted side Lecce after the international break, and Pioli will hope to kick-start his Milan career with a victory.