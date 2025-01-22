Serie A giants step up interest in signing Real Madrid star in surprise January swoop: Reports

Serie A outfit AC Milan are reportedly interested in adding Real Madrid star Arda Guler to their squad in the ongoing January transfer window.

Guler, 19, is regarded one of the best prospects in Europe but has struggled for game time so far at his current club. He made 13 appearances across competitions for his side last season, featuring in just 442 minutes.

So far this campaign, the Turkey international has started just eight of his 23 appearances in all competitions for Real Madrid. He has scored three goals and laid out five assists for Carlo Ancelotti's team this season.

Now, according to Spanish news website Fichajes.net, AC Milan are aiming to sign Guler on a short-term loan deal this month. New Rossoneri boss Sergio Conceicao is keen to add a new playmaker to his ranks soon and hence, the Serie A team have recently opened negotiations with Los Blancos.

Guler has a contract until June 2029 at the Santiago Bernabeu outfit.

Real Madrid ace opens up on good run of form

Ahead of his side's UEFA Champions League match against Red Bull Salzburg on Wednesday, Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe opined on his recent turnaround of form. He said (h/t Madrid Universal):

"I am very calm. When you are a player like me, with all the expectations people had of me, it is normal for them to speak badly. But for me, it is not personal. When you play well, people speak well of you; when you don't, they speak badly. I can change the situation, and I have changed it, and I am happy to help my teammates."

Shedding light on the recent shift in his mindset, Mbappe continued:

"I think it is more mental – thinking that now I have to do more. I was physically fine and with the group, but I knew I had to do more. I said that now was the time to change the situation. I did not come to Madrid to play badly. Now we must keep going; at Madrid, we always have to play well."

After joining Los Blancos on a free transfer last summer, Mbappe endured a tough start to his new life. However, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has returned to his best form for his current club in the last two months.

Mbappe, 26, has started 28 of his 30 appearances across competitions for Real Madrid so far this campaign. The AS Monaco youth product has found the back of the net 18 times and laid out four assists for his club.

