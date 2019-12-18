×
Serie A pulls the plug on controversial campaign

Tope Oke
CONTRIBUTOR
News
18 Dec 2019, 17:22 IST

The paintings in question.
The paintings in question.

The Italian Football League has apologised for a controversial anti-racism campaign which featured paintings of three monkeys. The artwork, which was housed at the league's Milan headquarters, came under scathing attacks from all sides.

The league's Chief Executive, Luigi De Siervo has made a volteface and apologised, calling the graphics “inappropriate” and will pull down the campaign for a new one to be unveiled next year.

Following repeated criticisms of the Serie A not doing a lot to tackle the steady issue of racism, the league management had intended to use the campaign to amplify a message of "integration, multiculturalism and brotherhood” . However, speaking on Tuesday, De Siervo conceded that the idea had not had the desired effect.

“I express sincere apologies for the artwork that was presented yesterday, I realised it was inappropriate,”he said in a statement. He emphasised that the league is focused on eradicating the plague from the league and would go ahead to with another anti-racism campaign which will be separate from Fuggizoto's work and will be showcased by the end of February next year.
Not the right apporach?
Not the right apporach?

Anti racism campaigner FARE had called the approach a ''sick joke'', while Kick it out called it ''inappropriate and counter productive''. Serie A club AC Milan said they were ''surprised by the total lack of consultation'' and AS Roma said it ''understood the league wants to tackle racism but do not believe this is the right way to do it".


