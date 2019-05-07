Serie A: Twitter reacts as Tiemoue Bakayoko tells Coach Gennaro Gattuso to ‘f*** off’ during AC Milan’s win over Bologna

Jyotirmoy Halder FOLLOW ANALYST News 36 // 07 May 2019, 17:03 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

AC Milan v Bologna FC - Serie A

Last night, AC Milan secured a 2-1 win over Bologna FC. The match was an entertaining one not only for the football at display but also for what happened between Tiemoue Bakayoko and AC Milan's manager Gennaro Gattuso.

Bakayoko angered Gattuso earlier this week as the 24-year-old French midfielder was an hour late to training. Consequently, the midfielder, on loan from Chelsea, started the match against Bologna from the bench.

Manager Gattuso felt that he needed to make a change as Lucas Biglia suffered an injury in the 25th minute of the match. Gattuso ordered Bakayoko to complete his warmup.

After going through a couple of warm-up drills as a formality, Bakayoko went to Gattuso and informed the manager that he (Bakayoko) would not play.

After this incident, a small argument started between the manager and the player. Sitting on the substitution bench, Bakayoko told Gattuso to "f*** off".

In reply, Gattuso said, "We'll speak about it later".

Milan's star player Suso scored the opening goal for his side in the 37th minute of the match as the first half ended with a 1-0 advantage to the home side. In the second half, Fabio Borini extended the lead in the 67th minute.

Five minutes later, former Milan striker Mattia Destro decreased the lead. The match concluded with a 2-1 scoreline as AC Milan sealed all the three points on offer.

After the match, Gattuso made a few comments about this incident. He said,

Advertisement

"At the end of the game, I was talking to my staff. This game reminded me a lot of the Milan-Spal game from back in December.

"Well tonight I saw a certain determination that wasn't there in other games. We have to play better that's for sure but we got the three points and that's what we needed. The fans always cheered us on which is great.

When asked about the Bakayoko incident, he replied,

I told him to come on and it took him eight minutes to prepare himself. Today the only thing that mattered was the game and the three points.

"Tomorrow I will meet Bakayoko face to face and we will talk about what happened. He seems to like to talk face to face and I enjoy it too so let's see. The team played and fought hard tonight so compliments to them.

Here's how Twitter has reacted after spectating the incident:

Gattuso getting prepared to enter the locker room for the talk with Bakayoko pic.twitter.com/c8shFcKIHJ — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) May 6, 2019

Gennaro Gattuso: "I waited 7-8 minutes and he hadn’t even put his shin-pads on. I’ve told many Coaches to get stuffed in my career, it ended there. We’ll see, it’s all about respect." https://t.co/V2frJIcOPS #ACMilan #MilanBologna #CFC #Bakayoko pic.twitter.com/Aw6y2Ltk9v — footballitalia (@footballitalia) May 6, 2019

Bakayoko refuses to come off the bench after his teammates' injury vs Bologna.



Bakayoko tells his Milan manager Gattuso to 'f**k off man'.



Gattuso tells Bakayoko 'we'll speak about this later'



If both were the same age Gattuso would beat the living shit out of him. pic.twitter.com/GA7T6LwHXl — M•A•J (@Ultra_Suristic) May 6, 2019

Gattuso on Bakayoko's incident: “I want to sort this out in the dressing room and talk in my language, which I cannot do on television.”



That’s going to be hot 🔥 — Sarrismo™ (@Blue_Footy) May 6, 2019

🎙 Gattuso on Bakayoko's insult to him:



"Everyone can insult me. But after, we settle it in a room between four eyes. »@Guillaumemp pic.twitter.com/WJLnvp05xc — TeamMilanAC (@TeamMilanAC) May 6, 2019

I feel like Bakayoko is unaware of what Gattuso is capable of... pic.twitter.com/2Gqvvtzx3F — Milan Obsession (@milanobsession) May 6, 2019

15 years ago, not even an opposition player would have wanted to come up against Rino #Gattuso. Today, his own player in #Bakayoko has gone against him. When the player himself was wrong in the first place.



Defines how football has changed. It is really embarrassing sometimes. — Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17) May 6, 2019