Serie A: Twitter reacts as Tiemoue Bakayoko tells Coach Gennaro Gattuso to ‘f*** off’ during AC Milan’s win over Bologna
Last night, AC Milan secured a 2-1 win over Bologna FC. The match was an entertaining one not only for the football at display but also for what happened between Tiemoue Bakayoko and AC Milan's manager Gennaro Gattuso.
Bakayoko angered Gattuso earlier this week as the 24-year-old French midfielder was an hour late to training. Consequently, the midfielder, on loan from Chelsea, started the match against Bologna from the bench.
Manager Gattuso felt that he needed to make a change as Lucas Biglia suffered an injury in the 25th minute of the match. Gattuso ordered Bakayoko to complete his warmup.
After going through a couple of warm-up drills as a formality, Bakayoko went to Gattuso and informed the manager that he (Bakayoko) would not play.
After this incident, a small argument started between the manager and the player. Sitting on the substitution bench, Bakayoko told Gattuso to "f*** off".
In reply, Gattuso said, "We'll speak about it later".
Milan's star player Suso scored the opening goal for his side in the 37th minute of the match as the first half ended with a 1-0 advantage to the home side. In the second half, Fabio Borini extended the lead in the 67th minute.
Five minutes later, former Milan striker Mattia Destro decreased the lead. The match concluded with a 2-1 scoreline as AC Milan sealed all the three points on offer.
After the match, Gattuso made a few comments about this incident. He said,
"At the end of the game, I was talking to my staff. This game reminded me a lot of the Milan-Spal game from back in December.
"Well tonight I saw a certain determination that wasn't there in other games. We have to play better that's for sure but we got the three points and that's what we needed. The fans always cheered us on which is great.
When asked about the Bakayoko incident, he replied,
I told him to come on and it took him eight minutes to prepare himself. Today the only thing that mattered was the game and the three points.
"Tomorrow I will meet Bakayoko face to face and we will talk about what happened. He seems to like to talk face to face and I enjoy it too so let's see. The team played and fought hard tonight so compliments to them.
Here's how Twitter has reacted after spectating the incident: