"Serious bidness bout to start again", "King is back" - Fans react as Lionel Messi returns to training after long injury absence

Fans were overjoyed to see Lionel Messi back in training for Inter Miami after suffering multiple injuries through the course of Copa America 2024. In a viral 21-second clip, La Pulga was seen doing some light jogging along with his teammates.

Lionel Messi suffered a horrible ankle injury in the Copa America 2024 final against Colombia. The Argentine captain suffered an awkward fall in the first half, twisting his right ankle. After continuing for another 30 minutes, he collapsed on the field in the 64th minute of the game.

The 37-year-old was distraught and had to leave the field in tears. Cameras immediately panned towards a crying Lionel Messi and showed the massive swelling on his right ankle.

Fans voiced their joy on X (formerly Twitter) after watching Lionel Messi on the field for the first time since July 15. Some popular comments were as follows:

"Serious bidness bout to start again," opined one fan on X.

"The king is back!!!!!" lauded another.

"football is finally back," tweeted one fan.

Many wondered when Messi would start a game for the Herons and discussed it on X.

"Anyone news about when he can get on the picth again?" asked one fan.

"Chicago fire don't know what's about to hit them," tweeted another fan.

"Where's his bodyguard?" quipped one fan.

"Great to see that and thankfully No surgery just rest and continuous physiotherapy session were enough to heal the injury. Hope to see him in three field soon," announced another.

Despite Lionel Messi's absence, Inter Miami have qualified for the MLS playoffs and are currently comfortably seated atop the Eastern Conference table. The Herons have an eight-point lead over second-placed Cincinnati and will play Chicago in their next MLS encounter on September 1.

Lionel Messi left out of Argentina's squad for the World Cup qualifiers by coach Lionel Scaloni

Lionel Messi was not included in Argentina's 28-man squad for the World Cup qualifiers starting on September 6. La Albiceleste are scheduled to play two qualifying games in September - against Chile (September 6) and Colombia (September 11).

Despite the absence of their main man, Argentina boast a formidable attacking lineup, including Lautaro Martinez, Julian Alvarez, Alejandro Garnacho, and others. However, Lionel Scaloni would miss the services of Angel Di Maria. The 36-year-old announced his retirement from international football following Argentina's second consecutive Copa America win in July.

The Argentine midfield will consist of the likes of Alexis Mac Allister, Rodrigo De Paul, and Enzo Fernandez, who will provide creativity and depth. Finally, the backline will be spearheaded by Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martinez, and Cristian Romero. Emiliano Martinez will be the man between the sticks as usual.

