Servette FC vs St. Gallen prediction, preview, team news and more | Swiss Super League 2021-22

Servette FC will be looking to snap their two-game losing streak when they welcome St. Gallen to the Stade de Geneve on Saturday.

The visitors, meanwhile, head into the game unbeaten in all but one of their last 20 outings and will look to keep this fine run going.

Servette FC were condemned to a second consecutive defeat last Saturday when they were beaten 3-1 by Young Boys.

They have now lost three of their last four outings, with a 1-0 win over FC Zurich on April 10 being the only exception.

With 41 points from 31 games, Servette FC are currently sixth in the Swiss Super League table, three points and one place adrift of Saturday’s visitors.

Elsewhere, St. Gallen made light work of FC Lugano as they cruised to a comfortable 3-0 victory when the sides met last Sunday.

This followed a 2-0 win at Yverdon-Sport FC on April 21 which saw them secure their place in the Swiss Cup final.

St. Gallen are unbeaten in 19 of their last 20 outings in all competitions since the turn of the year.

Servette FC vs St. Gallen Head-To-Head

St. Gallen have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture, claiming 19 wins from the last 38 meetings between the sides. Servette FC have picked up eight wins in that time, while 11 games have ended all square.

Servette FC Form Guide: L-L-W-L-W

St. Gallen Form Guide: W-W-L-D-W

Servette FC vs St. Gallen Team News

Servette FC

Nils Pédat (muscle), Malik Sawadogo (foot) and Boubacar Fofana (knee) are all recuperating from injuries and will sit out Saturday’s game.

Injured: Nils Pédat, Malik Sawadogo, Boubacar Fofana

Suspended: None

St. Gallen

The visitors will be without Jérémy Guillemenot, who will serve a one-game suspension after crossing the yellow card threshold with his booking against Lugano last time out.

Injured: None

Suspended: Jérémy Guillemenot

Servette FC vs St. Gallen Predicted XI

Servette FC (4-3-3): Jeremy Frick; Moritz Bauer, Steve Rouiller, Vincent Sasso, Yoan Severin; Timothe Cognat, Boris Cespedes, David Douline; Miroslav Stevanovic, Alexis Antunes, Sylvio Ronny

St. Gallen (4-3-3): Lawrence Ati; Euclides Cabral, Leonidas Stergiou, Matej Maglica, Patrick Sutter; Lukas Gortler, Bastien Toma, Betim Fazliji; Fabian Schubert, Julian Von Moos, Christopher Lungoyi

Servette FC vs St. Gallen Prediction

Looking at past results between the sides, St. Gallen head into the weekend as strong favorites to come away with the desired results. They face an inconsistent Servette side who have lost three of their last four outings and we predict they will claim a slender victory in this one.

Prediction: Servette FC 1-2 St. Gallen

