Servette vs Basel Prediction and Betting Tips | February 9th 2025

The action continues in round 23 of the Swiss Super League as Servette and Basel go head-to-head at the Stade de Geneve on Sunday. Fabio Celestini’s men head into the weekend on a run of three back-to-back victories over the hosts and will be looking to extend their dominance in this fixture.

Servette needed a 98th-minute penalty from Enzo Crivelli to salvage a 3-3 draw against FC Sion in their Super League clash at the Stade Tourbillon on Tuesday.

Thomas Haberli’s side have played out four consecutive stalemates and have failed to win their last six league outings, claiming five draws and losing once since a 3-0 victory over Lugano on December 1.

Servette have picked up 33 points from their 22 Super League games so far to sit fourth in the standings, level on points with fifth-placed FC Zurich.

Meanwhile, Basel continued to push for the 2024-25 Super League crown as they secured a 2-1 victory over 10-man Luzern at the St. Jakob-Park last Thursday.

Celestini’s men have won three straight games and are unbeaten in their last six outings across all competitions, claiming five wins and one draw since the turn of the year.

This fine run of results has seen Basel surge to the top of the Super League table with 40 points from 22 games, two points above second-placed Lugano.

Servette vs Basel Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Basel hold a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture, having won 32 of the last 51 meetings between the two sides.

Servette have picked up just seven wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 12 occasions.

Basel are on a three-game winning streak against Haberli’s men, scoring 11 goals and conceding twice since a 4-1 loss in November 2023.

Servette are unbeaten in their last nine competitive home matches, claiming four wins and five draws since August’s 2-1 defeat against Portuguese outfit Braga.

Servette vs Basel Prediction

Basel have the chance to open up a five-point lead at the top of the league table this weekend and we expect them to go all out at the Stade de Geneve.

Servette have suffered a slump in form in recent weeks and we predict they will suffer a fourth straight loss against Celestini’s men.

Prediction: Servette 1-2 Basel

Servette vs Basel Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Basel to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in six of the last seven meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in five of their most recent seven encounters)

