Servette vs Basel Prediction and Betting Tips | November 12th 2023

Servette will welcome Basel to Stade de Geneve for a Swiss Super League matchday 14 fixture on Sunday (November 12th).

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 2-1 comeback home win over Sheriff Tiraspol in the UEFA Europa League. Yoan Severin's 12th-minute own goal put the Moldovans ahead, a lead they took into the break.

Les Grenats will turn their focus back to the league where their last game saw them claim a 2-0 away victory over FC Zurich.

Basel, meanwhile, claimed a much-needed 2-1 home win over Yverdon. They went ahead through Mohamed Drager's 26th-minute strike but Boris Cespedes drew the game level from the spot in the 73rd minute. Second-half substitute Gabriel Sigua scored the match-winner with five minutes left in regulation time.

Despite the win, the RotBlau remain rooted to the bottom of the standings, having garnered just eight points from 12 games. Servette are fourth with 22 points to show for their efforts in 13 games.

Servette vs Basel Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 185th meeting between the two sides. Basel have 75 wins to their name, Servette were victorious on 64 occasions while 45 games ended in a draw.

Their most recent meeting came in October 2023 when Servette claimed a 1-0 away win.

That result halted a run of five successive draws in games between the two sides.

Servette are unbeaten in seven games in all competitions, winning six games in this streak including each of the last four.

Ten of Basel's 12 league games this season have produced three goals or more.

Four of Servette's last five games in all competitions have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Servette vs Basel Prediction

Servette's fine run of form continued with a comeback victory on the continent and they will fancy their chances of keeping their winning run going against an out-of-sorts Basel.

The visitors have turned a positive corner since Fabio Celestini's appointment. They progressed to the quarterfinal of the Swiss Cup before ending a nine-game winless run in the league last weekend in the 48-year-old's first two games in charge.

Basel's new manager bounce could make them a difficult proposition but we are tipping the hosts to do enough to nick a narrow win.

Prediction: Servette 2-1 Basel

Servette vs Basel Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Servette to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals