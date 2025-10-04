Servette vs Basel Prediction and Betting Tips | October 5th 2025 

Last season's top two Servette and Basel, will battle for three points in a Swiss Super League matchday eight clash on Sunday (October 5th). The game will be played at Stade de Geneve.

The hosts will be looking to build on the 4-0 victory they registered over Winterthur at the same venue last weekend. Florian Aye broke the deadlock in the eighth minute before completing the rout on the hour-mark after second half goals from Miroslav Stevanovic and Keyan Varela.

Basel, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 2-0 home win over VFB Stuttgart in the UEFA Europa League. Albian Ajeti gave them the lead in the third minute while Ermedin Demirovic missed a 36th-minute penalty for the visitors. Xherdan Shaqiri guaranteed the points six minutes from time.

The Rotblau will shift their focus to the domestic stage, where their last game saw them fall to a 2-1 defeat at home to Luzern.

The loss left them in fifth spot in the standings, having garnered 12 points from seven games. Servette are eighth on eight points.

Servette vs Basel Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Basel have 79 wins from the last 190 head-to-head games. Servette have been victorious 6 times while 45 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in May 2025 when Basel claimed a 5-1 home win.

The last six head-to-head games have produced three goals or more, with five games witnessing goals at both ends.

Five of Servette's last six competitive games have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Basel have won four of the last five head-to-head games (one loss).

Servette have kept just one clean sheet in seven competitive home games this season.

Servette vs Basel Prediction

Servette registered their first home win of the season at the seventh time of asking last weekend and will be looking to make it consecutive victories in front of their fans.

Basel claimed a morale-boosting victory over Bundesliga opposition, having lost their opening game in the Europa League group phase to Freiburg. Their win over Stuttgart ended a three-game winless run, and attention will shift to their Swiss Super League title defense.

We expect Basel to edge out a high-scoring thriller

Prediction: Servette 2-3 Basel

Servette vs Basel Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Basel to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Bold Tip - Both teams to score over 1.5 goals

