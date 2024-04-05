Servette vs FC Zurich Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th April 2024 

Servette host FC Zurich at the Stade de Geneve on Saturday in the Swiss Super League, as both sides aim to return to winning ways.

The Maroons are coming into this match off the back of consecutive defeats in the league, first to Winterthur and then to the struggling Stade Lausanne-Ouchy.

Overall, the Geneva outfit are winless in their last three top-flight games, which has dealt their title charge a blow as leaders Young Boys are now four points clear of them with only six games remaining in the campaign.

During this run, Servette were also knocked out of the UEFA Europa Conference League round of 16 as Viktoria Plzen beat them 3-1 on penalties following a 0-0 draw from open play.

On the other hand, FC Zurich have failed to win their last three Swiss Super League matches, drawing each time. Following a pair of 2-2 draws with Stade Lausanne-Ouchy and Basel, the FCZ were held to a goalless stalemate by Winterthur.

This downturn in form has seen them drop to fourth position on the top-flight standings with 45 points from 30 games, but they remain within contention for the European spots.

Servette vs FC Zurich Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 184 previous clashes between the sides, with Servette winning 75 times and losing to FC Zurich on 67 occasions.

FC Zurich's last win over Servette came in November 2022, a 4-1 win at home in the Swiss Super League.

Servette have beaten FC Zurich in two of their last four clashes.

Servette are unbeaten against FC Zurich in their last four Swiss Super League matches.

Servette have kept two clean sheets in their last three clashes with FC Zurich.

FC Zurich are winless in their last four league matches, but have drawn their most recent three.

Servette vs FC Zurich Prediction

Neither side are on a good run of form right now, with both Servette and FC Zurich struggling for wins. One side have gone three games without a win and the other have not won in four.

Their clashes, however, rarely end in low-scoring draws, which means we could see another tight-fought encounter with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Servette 2-2 FC Zurich

Servette vs FC Zurich Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes