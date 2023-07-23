Servette vs KRC Genk Prediction and Betting Tips | July 25th 2023

Servette and KRC Genk get their UEFA Champions League qualification campaign underway when they lock horns at the Stade de Genève on Tuesday.

Both sides finished as runners-up in their last respective top-flight campaigns last season and will look to begin their quest for Champions League football on a high.

Servette could not have hoped for a better start to the new Swiss Super League campaign as they picked up a comfortable 3-1 victory over Grasshopper Zurich on Saturday.

With their opening-day result, Rene Weiler’s men have now won six consecutive games across all competitions, stretching back to a 3-3 draw against Basel on May 25.

Servette are unbeaten in their last 12 outings, claiming 10 wins and two draws since a 6-1 loss to Young Boys on April 22.

Elsewhere, Genk wrapped up their friendlies with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Burnley at the weekend courtesy of goals from Yira Collins Sor and Tolu Arokodare.

Wouter Vrancken’s men enjoyed a solid pre-season campaign as they picked up three wins and one draw in their five matches.

Genk will look to kick off their Champions League qualifiers on the front foot and get a win on the board ahead of their league opener against Molenbeek on July 29.

Servette vs KRC Genk Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between Servette and Genk, who will both be looking to begin their qualifying campaign on a high.

Servette have won all but one of their last 10 matches across all competitions, with May’s draw against Basel being the exception.

Vrancken’s men have managed just one win in their last five competitive games while losing twice and claiming two draws in that time.

The Swiss side are unbeaten in 12 straight matches, claiming 10 wins and two draws since April’s thrashing at the hands of Young Boys.

Servette vs KRC Genk Prediction

Servette are currently firing on all cylinders and will be backing themselves to put on a show in front of their home supporters.

With that said, we are tipping the Swiss side to continue their fine run of form and claim a first-leg victory.

Prediction: Servette 3-1 KRC Genk

Servette vs KRC Genk Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Servette to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in five of Genk’s last seven matches).

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in Servette’s last 10 outings).