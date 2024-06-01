Servette vs Lugano Prediction and Betting Tips | June 2nd 2024

The Wankdorf Stadium plays host to the 2023-24 Swiss Cup final as Servette and Lugano go head-to-head on Sunday. Having failed to win the last five meetings between the sides since April 2023, Mattia Croci-Torti’s men will head into the game looking to get one over the Maroons and secure their first piece of silverware since also clinching the Swiss Cup in 2022.

Servette wrapped up the 2023-24 Super League campaign with a win as they edged out Lugano 2-0 in the first of their two consecutive league-and-cup double-header last Saturday.

Prior to that, Rene Weiler’s side were on a three-game winless run, picking up one point from a possible nine since a 2-1 victory over Winterthur on May 4.

Servette, who secured a third-placed finish in the league table, now turn their attention to the Swiss Cup, where they edged out Basel and Sion en route to the final.

As for Lugano, last weekend’s defeat means they have failed to win their last five games against Servette since April 2023.

Croci-Torti’s men have also suffered consecutive defeats for the first time since losing three games on the bounce back in November 2023.

However, Lugano will be backing themselves to find their feet on Sunday as they have won all but one of their last five matches away from home across all competitions.

Servette vs Lugano Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Servette hold a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, having won 16 of the last 48 meetings between the two teams.

Lugano have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 17 occasions.

Servette are unbeaten in their last five games against Croci-Torti’s men, claiming three wins and two draws since a penalty-shootout loss in the cup semi-finals back in April 2024.

Lugano have lost just one of their last nine away matches across all competitions while claiming seven wins and one draw since mid-February.

Servette vs Lugano Prediction

With the cup title on the line, we expect Servette and Lugano to go all out in search of the win. Weiler’s men are on a dominant run against Lugano and we are tipping them to clinch the title at the Wankdorf Stadium.

Prediction: Servette 2-1 Lugano

Servette vs Lugano Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Servette to win

Tip 2: First to score - Servette (Servette have opened the scoring in six of their last seven games)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in seven of Lugano’s last eight outings)