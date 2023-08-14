Servette vs Rangers Prediction and Betting Tips | August 15, 2023 

Rangers visit the Stade de Geneve to face Servette in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round.

The Teddy Bears beat the Swiss outfit 2-1 at home last week. James Tavernier opened the scoring for Rangers from the spot in the sixth minute before Cyriel Dessers doubled their advantage nine minutes later.

A minute before the half-time, Chris Bedia pulled one back for Servette, who eventually fell short. David Douline was sent off for them in the 59th minute, and he's now suspended for the second leg in Geneva.

Meanwhile, just days after their European conquest, Rangers added more wind to their sails with a stunning 4-0 demolition of Livingston in the Scottish Premiership. It was their first victory of the top-flight season, having lost their opener, as they climb to sixth in the standings.

Servette have struggled in the new season thus far. In the league, the Maroons won the opening game but drew their next three. On the European front, the Swiss outfit drew Genk in both legs of the Champions League second qualifying round before prevailing on penalties.

Against Rangers, Rene Weiler's side need to win by at least two goals to stand a chance of reaching the playoffs.

Servette vs Rangers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This is only the second competitive meeting between the two sides.

Servette have played Scottish teams thrice, winning none: a draw and defeat to Aberdeen and one defeat to Rangers.

Servette have lost only one of their last six home games in European qualifiers.

Rangers have lost seven of their last eight away games in Europe, including their last three.

Rangers have played Swiss teams nine times, winning thrice.

Servette vs Rangers Prediction

Servette have scored in all their competitive games this season but have struggled to win. Rangers, meanwhile, are in a better run of form and boast a devastating attacking vanguard that could trouble the Swiss side once again.

Prediction: Servette 1-2 Rangers

Servette vs Rangers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Rangers

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes